Idaho strengthens ties with Japan during strategic trade mission

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little celebrated the success of a recent strategic trade mission to Japan led by the Idaho Department of Commerce.

Representatives from the State of Idaho, in partnership with the Boise Valley Economic Partnership (BVEP) and the City of Boise, were in Japan April 21-25 to strengthen Idaho’s presence in global innovation and supply chains. The mission engaged companies across key sectors, including semiconductors, AI, food technology, aerospace, and logistics.

“Japan is a valued partner and an increasingly important market for Idaho’s growing economy. As Idaho continues to lead in innovation, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, and technology, strengthening our relationships in Japan opens new doors for investment, trade, and job creation for Idaho families. These strategic partnerships help position Idaho as a global leader in critical industries while reinforcing the strong economic ties between our two regions,” Governor Little said.

Japan is Idaho’s fourth largest trading partner. Idaho reopened a trade office in Japan in 2024, the same year Governor Little led a trade mission to Japan and Taiwan alongside the Idaho Department of Commerce, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and 22 Idaho businesses and organizations.

The delegation hosted a reception that drew strong interest, with more than 100 high-level government officials and executive-level industry leaders in attendance.

Throughout the mission, Idaho Commerce business development and business attraction teams met with major suppliers such as Sumitomo Corporation, Utsu Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Nagase & Co., Ltd., Stella Chemifa Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Gelest, Inc. (a Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company).

Commerce representatives also met with influential organizations such as the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), the Japanese External Trade Organization (JETRO), the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan, and the Japan Institute for Overseas Investment. These engagements provided direct access to leaders shaping Japan’s advanced technology and manufacturing ecosystems.

“We are grateful to our Idaho Japan Trade Office and Micron Technology for their work in securing these important meetings,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “Our in-person engagement with these business and economic leaders increases credibility and trust with Japan’s critical semiconductor, aerospace, food tech, and energy industries.”

This fall, Governor Little will lead a trade mission to Japan, with additional visits in Taiwan. The Idaho departments of commerce and agriculture are actively recruiting businesses interested in joining the Asia mission.