Honoring Victims from Tops Buffalo Shooting

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 15 New York State landmarks will be illuminated orange this evening, Thursday, May 14 to honor the lives lost and those impacted by the racially motivated mass shooting that occurred on May 14, 2022 at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo’s east side.

“Four years ago, ten beautiful souls were stolen away in a despicable act of racist violence that tore straight through the heart of our community,” Governor Hochul said. “As a daughter of Buffalo, and as your Governor, I join the entire community as we gather, reflect and mourn those we lost — and work together to keep their memories alive.”

The following landmarks will be illuminated orange tonight: