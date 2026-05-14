Honoring Victims from Tops Buffalo Shooting
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 15 New York State landmarks will be illuminated orange this evening, Thursday, May 14 to honor the lives lost and those impacted by the racially motivated mass shooting that occurred on May 14, 2022 at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo’s east side.
“Four years ago, ten beautiful souls were stolen away in a despicable act of racist violence that tore straight through the heart of our community,” Governor Hochul said. “As a daughter of Buffalo, and as your Governor, I join the entire community as we gather, reflect and mourn those we lost — and work together to keep their memories alive.”
The following landmarks will be illuminated orange tonight:
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.