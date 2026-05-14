May Proclaimed Older Americans Month

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared May as “Older Americans Month.” In signing the official proclamation on May 14, 2026, Gov. Ivey urged every Alabamian to take time in May to recognize older adults and the people who serve them as essential and valuable members of the community.

Celebrated every May, Older Americans Month (OAM) is led by the federal Administration for Community Living (ACL). Established in 1963, OAM is a time to recognize older Americans’ contributions, highlight aging trends, and reaffirm commitments to serving older adults in our communities.

This year’s theme, “Champion Your Health,” focuses on prevention, wellness, and personal responsibility as cornerstones of healthy aging. It encourages older adults to take an active role in their health — advocating for themselves, accessing preventive care, and making informed decisions that support independence.

“Championing your health is about making daily choices that support your body and mind,” said Alabama Department of Senior Services Commissioner Jean Brown. “Small, consistent actions — from preventive care to staying socially connected — can help people maintain their health and independence as they age.”

Brown said ADSS is committed to engaging and supporting older adults, their families, and caregivers. “It is important to bring all generations together to take part in activities that promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” she said. “Alabama has a wealth of community-based services that support independent living and provide opportunities for older adults to work, volunteer, learn, and lead.”

Many of the more than 330 Senior Centers across Alabama will hold events in May to celebrate Older Americans Month. These events include cookouts, parades, music, organized outings, and games.

In Older American Month 2026, communities and individuals can take steps to champion health and advance healthy aging with these tips:

Stay up to date on preventive care and screenings.

Build and maintain social connections that support emotional well-being.

Choose nutritious, minimally processed foods.

Incorporate regular physical activity to maintain strength and mobility.

Practice daily habits that support mental health and resilience.

The Alabama Department of Senior Services (ADSS) is a cabinet level state agency that administers programs for senior citizens and people with disabilities.