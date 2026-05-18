Woven Data Launches Contracting & Pricing AI Assistant for Pharma

Clients can now directly use AI capabilities to translate the data we manage for them into business insights, with applications to Financial Planning and Market Access.” — Sergei Krupenin, CEO of Woven Data

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woven Data, Inc., a leading provider of contract and pricing managed services and advisory support to pharmaceutical manufacturers, has announced the launch of its Contracting & Pricing AI Assistant.Integrated into the Woven Data Platform, the AI Assistant answers questions and provides ad hoc analyses utilizing transactional and master data, statutory calculations, and contractual documents managed within the controlled environment of the platform."Our managed services revolve around structuring and annotating data for contract operations and statutory reporting," said Sergei Krupenin, CEO of Woven Data. "Clients can now directly use AI capabilities to translate the data we manage for them into business insights with applications to Financial Planning and Market Access."Examples of the Contracting & Pricing AI Assistant's capabilities include:* Answering questions about contract utilization by product or customer.* Summarizing performance of a drug in a distribution channel, and creating projections based on history.* Explaining details of statutory calculations, such as AMP (Average Manufacturer Price) or ASP (Average Sales Price), and identifying drivers of change.* Finding applicable terms in contractual documents, such as rebate rates or fee calculations.The Contracting & Pricing AI Assistant comprises a modular and expanding set of AI agents with specialized skills, implemented on top of a frontier Large Language Model (LLM). The AI Assistant is integrated into the secure, cloud-based instances of the Woven Data Platform dedicated to each pharmaceutical manufacturer client.You can view the AI Assistant in action in the demo video at: wovendata.com/ai-demo About Woven Data, Inc.Named one of Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America, Woven Data prides itself on empowering clients to derive insights, make data-driven decisions, and maximize the value of their pharmaceutical portfolio throughout all phases of the product lifecycle. Dozens of pharmaceutical manufacturers rely on Woven Data for their government pricing ("GP") calculations, government and commercial rebate processing, business data analytics, and support in related business areas such as Financial Planning & Analysis, gross-to-net forecasting, and Market Access. For more information, visit www.wovendata.com , reach out to us directly at sales@wovendata.com, or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/wovendata

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