Mission Driven, People Powered: Highlighting HM1 Bucheger

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas -- Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC) and Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) are mission driven and people powered. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class JoAnna Bucheger, assistant manager for NMLPDC's enlisted commissioning programs, answered a few questions about her vital support to NMLPDC and the NMFDC region.

Q: Why did you join the Navy?

A: "I joined the Navy because my sister joined the Navy. I was immensely proud of her and intrigued to find out what motivated her to make such a big commitment. Today, looking back on our parallel paths, we haven't just met that 20-year milestone; we’ve lived it, side by side, in service to something far bigger than ourselves."

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job/command and what keeps you motivated?

A: "Interacting with our Sailors and Marines brings me such a profound sense of joy. Those we serve are truly the best of the best and I carry a deep conviction that they will continue to give their all and achieve extraordinary things. This command has fostered an incredible culture—a place where, from the very first day, I felt empowered to be my true self and take ownership of my own growth. We are truly developing the leaders of tomorrow."

Q: How does your role (or your team) support the Force Development and Force Generation of the Navy’s medical forces?

A: "Our program serves as a prestigious pathway for enlisted Sailors and Marines to earn their commissions in the Navy Nurse Corps through MECP [Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program] and across 12 critical specialties in the Medical Service Corps via MSC-IPP [Medical Service Corps Inservice Procurement Program]. We take immense pride in the fact that our Navy medical team is gaining highly competitive, academically seasoned leaders from within our own ranks. These members bring a unique and powerful perspective, seamlessly blending years of hands-on technical expertise with the new responsibilities of officer leadership."