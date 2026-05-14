Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $2.8 Million to Boost Apprenticeship Program Enrollment

These 13 new grants through the Foundations in Industry Training program will help strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce pipeline and support opportunities for hands-on training. Workforce development is a cornerstone of Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration ― his 2026-27 budget plan calls for continued strategic investments in Schools-to-Work, apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs, career and technical education, and more.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced $2,853,637 in grants through the Foundations in Industry Training (FIT) program to support registered apprenticeship programs and increase availability for workforce training opportunities across the Commonwealth.

FIT assists schools, training centers, and other organizations in recruiting, training, and building important skills to help Pennsylvanians have a life-long career in a variety of industries. The program supports on-the-job learning and other apprenticeship training costs by providing as much as $3,000 per apprentice per academic year for up to three years.

“Since day one, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on ensuring every Pennsylvanian has the opportunity to find a meaningful and sustainable career,” said Secretary Siger. “The Foundations in Industry Training program provides a direct pipeline for early-career professionals and students to get hands-on training in crucial industries, while also helping Pennsylvanians achieve long-term workforce growth and stability. The Shapiro Administration will continue investing in our workers so that we can build tomorrow’s economy and create real opportunity for all.”

The FIT grant awards include the below — the full list can be found here.

Atarshii Apprenticeship Program in Philadelphia County received a $90,000 grant to provide on-the-job training to cosmetology students in sanitation, haircutting, color theory and chemistry, as well as salon business practices.

BAC Local 9 in Allegheny County received a $297,000 grant to support training costs associated with the four-year masonry apprenticeship program to train up to 30 apprentices with hands-on instruction and classroom curriculum.

Early Connections Inc. in Erie County received a $270,000 grant to support a childcare pre-apprenticeship program for 30 high school students per year to help provide employment connections, prepare them to receive the Child Development Associate (CDA) credential, and purchase training supplies.

IBEW Local 743 in Berks County received a $295,446 grant to modernize and expand recruitment efforts, strengthening enrollment for IBEW Local 743 electrical apprenticeships.

Tooling Dynamics in York County received a $49,500 grant to support training of Machinists, Tool and Die Makers, and Maintenance Mechanics through Tooling Dynamics’ newly developed apprenticeship program.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has expanded apprenticeships statewide, registering 254 new apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs and enrolling more than 19,500 apprentices, while increasing funding for vo-tech, career and technical education (CTE), and apprenticeships by nearly 50 percent since taking office – to $183 million. Currently, there are more than 3,000 students enrolled in CTE programs.

Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget calls for bold investments that will bolster Pennsylvania’s workforce, expand opportunities for students, and build a career pipeline that provides the tools and training necessary to meet the needs of Pennsylvania’s growing economy.

The Governor’s budget proposal includes:

$12.5 million for the WEDnetPA program to expand Pennsylvania’s workforce and close critical workforce gaps.

for the WEDnetPA program to expand Pennsylvania’s workforce and close critical workforce gaps. $18 million increase to expand vo-tech, CTE, and apprenticeship programs.

increase to expand vo-tech, CTE, and apprenticeship programs. Doubling current funding to $7 million total for Schools-to-Work pathways, giving high school students a direct path towards a career after school.

total for Schools-to-Work pathways, giving high school students a direct path towards a career after school. $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies.

For more information about the Foundations in Industries Training (FIT) program or Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Backover, dcedpress@pa.gov

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