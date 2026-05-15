Shapiro-Davis Administration, Local Partners Sign Letter of Intent with Loews Hotels to Build Convention Center Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh

Governor Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Davis, and local leaders continue to bring new development to Downtown Pittsburgh.

Loews Hotels has signed a letter of intent to build a hotel at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and Allegheny County and Pittsburgh leaders announced that Loews Hotels has signed a letter of intent with plans to build a new hotel at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

The announcement comes on the heels of Pittsburgh hosting the largest-ever NFL Draft – with more than 800,000 people — smashing prior predictions. As part of Governor Shapiro’s 10-Year Revitalization Strategy for Downtown Pittsburgh, a refreshed Point State Park, the new Arts Landing, and a reimagined Market Square all opened in time to greet visitors from around the country – and multiple residential conversion projects are underway.

“I’m proud of the progress we are making together to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh and get stuff done for Western Pennsylvania – building more housing, creating safe and fun public spaces, and attracting businesses large and small to the Downtown neighborhood,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “This investment from Loews Hotels, supported by Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato and Mayor Corey O’Connor, is another sign that Pittsburgh is on the rise, and it will help us bring even more exciting events like the Draft to Pennsylvania. We are going to continue to create real opportunity in the Commonwealth and ensure Pittsburgh is a great place to live, work, and play.”

The Loews Hotels project will spur $418 million in total investment, including $135 million in company investment, and create 1,200 union construction jobs and 400 permanent union jobs. The Commonwealth has agreed to provide $30 million in funding to support the project, and will expedite the hotel’s entry into the PA Permit Fast Track Program, which streamlines permitting for high-impact economic development and infrastructure projects through coordinated, transparent, and predictable interagency review. Allegheny County will also provide the largest local share of financing for the deal via available financial tools designed to bring a hotel to the convention center.

The new hotel will have 500 rooms, a restaurant, and be attached to the Convention Center – serving future events in the Pittsburgh area.

“Increasing hotel space for major events and building a hotel attached to the Convention Center is something that this region has envisioned for decades. Our Administration is bringing everyone together – the state, county, city and private sector – to make it a reality,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “This is just the first step in the process, but I’m looking forward to the day when we start putting shovels in the ground.”

“Downtown revitalization and job creation has been a priority for me since the day I was sworn in, and I’m pleased that we’re taking the first step creating 1,600 union jobs. A hotel connected to the convention center has been under discussion for two decades, but we are going to make it a reality,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato. “A hotel that provides more opportunity for the convention center to succeed is a worthwhile investment and will help our entire Downtown and regional economy thrive.”

“We have seen the success that comes when we invest in Downtown Pittsburgh. We’ve come a long way, but we’re not done yet – we are continuing to build on that momentum,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor. “Through partnerships with the Governor’s administration as well as our state and local officials, this hotel will deliver new economic opportunity by creating jobs and providing new opportunities for visitors and large scale events so that people can come experience Pittsburgh and support our small businesses.”

“Today’s announcement is another huge win for Pittsburgh, as the Loew’s Hotel will help attract larger events and drive even more economic activity,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger. “This planned investment from Loews signals confidence in Governor Shapiro’s 10-Year Revitalization Plan for Downtown Pittsburgh. By working together across all sectors, we’re achieving real progress and getting stuff done to deliver substantial results for Downtown.”

“After more than 20 years of advocating for a hotel to serve as a front door to the convention center, I am proud to have played a key role in bringing the parties together to get this deal done. I thank Loews for their commitment to Pittsburgh and for their patience over the last 18 months of negotiations,” said Senator Wayne Fontana, Chair of the Sports & Exhibition Authority. “I am extremely grateful to Governor Shapiro, DCED Secretary Rick Siger and his team, County Executive Sara Innamorato, Mayor Corey O’Connor, and SEA Executive Director Aaron Waller for their support and understanding of the major impact this will have on our city’s and region’s economy and for them stepping up to make this happen.”

As part of the Governor’s revitalization plan, work is underway to add and preserve 1,000 residential units in Downtown — a third of which will be affordable. Currently, three of those projects are under construction and more are expected to break ground in the coming months. Phase two renovations of Point State Park will also begin, renovating the park office, updating parking facilities, adding public restrooms and ensuring the park is ADA-compliant and accessible for all guests. In addition, the Shapiro Administration will continue its support of the Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership’s work to improve street outreach, cleanliness, public safety and small business support.

As a result of these efforts, the city was designated as a Thrive Outside community last year — and local businesses like DeFer Coffee near Arts Landing are reporting more sales.

A full list of projects included in Pittsburgh’s 10-year revitalization plan and a breakdown of Commonwealth investments is available online.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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