XKool AI at ADIS: Royal Visit Accelerates China-UAE Partnership

The visit of H.H. Sheikh Khaled at ADIS. (Right) HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; (Centre) H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC; (Left) Dr. Anna Wanyu He, Co-Founder & CEO of XKool Technology XKool's ABC framework: Data Analytics / AI Design / Modular Production / Smart Construction XKool's UAE industry-leading partners: Aldar Properties/Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) /Eagle Hills/IMKAN Properties/DAMAC Properties

XKool AI showcase end-to-end AI construction — from intelligent design to modular production and robotics — as H.H. Sheikh Khaled visits the joint booth

H.H. Sheikh Khaled's visit is a profound recognition of our strategic value. We are confident our full-cycle AI design-manufacture-build capabilities will shape the UAE's urbanisation journey.” — Dr. Anna Wanyu He, Co-Founder and CEO of XKool

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the invitation of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), XKool Technology today joined forces with Sichuan Road & Bridge Group Co., Ltd. (SRBG) — a tier-one subsidiary of Fortune Global 500 enterprise Shudao Group — at the Abu Dhabi Innovation Summit (ADIS), hosted by the Government of Abu Dhabi. Anchored by XKool's proprietary ABC framework (AI-driven BIM on Cloud) and delivered through the lens of modular intelligent construction, the joint exhibition presented a comprehensive AI-driven urban development solution spanning data analytics, AI design, modular production, and smart construction — drawing strong interest and acclaim from attendees across industry and government.A Royal Visit: A New Height in China-UAE Technology CooperationDuring the summit, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, accompanied by H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), personally visited the XKool–SRBG joint exhibition booth, engaging in warm and substantive dialogue on the two companies' collaboration in AI-powered construction technology. Wanyu He Dr. Anna Wanyu He walked His Highness through the company's full-cycle intelligent design-manufacture-build capabilities built on the ABC framework — from AI-assisted urban planning and architectural design and building performance analysis, through to seamless connection with modular prefabrication, and on-site smart construction management integrated with construction robotics — presenting a complete closed-loop vision of "Architectural Intelligence."Of notable significance, His Highness Sheikh Khaled made a state visit to China in April 2026, during which he was received by President Xi Jinping. The visit further reinforced the strategic consensus between China and the UAE on cooperation in technological innovation, smart city development, and large-scale infrastructure — providing strong policy tailwinds and strategic confidence for Chinese technology companies, including XKool, deepening their presence in the UAE market.A Proven UAE Footprint: Empowering the Region's Leading DevelopersXKool's business presence in the UAE is already well-established. The company currently provides intelligent building products and services to some of the region's most prominent developers and institutions, including:ALDAR — A government-backed development platform under Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, and the UAE's largest listed real estate developer, managing an income-generating asset portfolio of over AED 47 billionAbu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre | مركز أبوظبي للمشاريع والبنية التحتية (ADPIC) — A key government infrastructure authority in Abu Dhabi, currently driving a landmark development programme spanning over 20 million square metres across five new urban communitiesEagle Hills UAE — The international arm of Emaar, Dubai's largest developer, specialising in large-scale mixed-use destinations across the Middle East (outside Dubai), Europe, and AfricaIMKAN Properties — A boutique developer focused on premium lifestyle communities, with a diversified portfolio spanning five countriesDAMAC Properties — A top-three luxury real estate group in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai and globally recognised for flagship branded communities including DAMAC Hills and DAMAC IslandsThe endorsement of these industry-leading partners affirms the technical adaptability and proven delivery capability of XKool's ABC framework when applied to the region's most complex and large-scale development programmes.The ABC Framework: An AI Engine Across the Full Construction LifecycleAt ADIS, XKool spotlighted four core application pillars of its ABC framework (AI-driven BIM on Cloud)Data AnalyticsMulti-dimensional data analysis with intelligent assessment of site and building performance, cost, and regulatory compliance — enabling evidence-based decision-makingAI DesignAI combined with DFMA principles to drive planning and architectural scheme generation, connecting upstream and downstream supply chains to significantly compress design cycles and optimise economic outcomesModular ProductionDeep collaboration with the industrial supply chain to bridge intelligent design and manufacturing through modular methodologies — enhancing industrialisation and smart manufacturing efficiencySmart ConstructionIn partnership with SRBG, integrating construction robotics and digital management to achieve intelligent coordination of schedule, quality, and on-site safetyTogether, these capabilities form a seamless AI-powered continuum from concept to completion — empowering developers, design institutes, and general contractors to reduce costs, accelerate delivery, and elevate project quality.A Strategic Partnership to Build the Middle East's Smart Construction EcosystemXKool and SRBG's joint appearance at ADIS is a testament to the depth of their strategic partnership. XKool contributes its proprietary vertical AI architecture model as the core technology foundation; SRBG brings decades of infrastructure construction expertise and formidable execution capability. Together, they offer an integrated intelligent solution — spanning design through delivery — purpose-built for the mega-project demands of the Middle East market.Dr. Anna Wanyu He, Founder and CEO of XKool Technology, commented: "The visit of H.H. Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled is a profound recognition of our technological strength and strategic value. We are confident that the full-cycle AI design-manufacture-build capabilities represented by our ABC framework will play a pivotal role in the urbanisation journey of the UAE and the broader Middle East. We look forward to partnering with more local stakeholders to write a new chapter in smart construction together."

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