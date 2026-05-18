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KBD Group Begins Construction as General Contractor at 18 Vesey Street

18 Vesey Street Project Announcement

Project coming soon - 18 Vesey Street

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18 Vesey Street expands KBD Group’s urban portfolio, reinforcing its commercial real estate presence as general contractor for the project.

My top priorities for the New York and New Jersey office are to strengthen client relationships, expand our regional presence, and continuously elevate the performance of our teams.”
— Craig Bagnoli
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kajima Building & Design Group, INC. (KBD Group) has commenced construction as General Contractor for the project at 18 Vesey Street, on behalf of Seafarers International House. Project construction has recently begun in New York City, NY, advancing plans for continued investment in the property.

KBD Group is managing all construction operations for the project, providing general contracting services to support efficient execution and delivery. Our firm was selected based on our team's experience delivering complex building projects and the collaborative approach to working with property owners.

Seafarers International House, a long established organization supporting mariners and international travelers, continues to invest in its real estate assets to ensure facilities align with long term operational needs.

The 18 Vesey Street project further strengthens KBD Group’s growing portfolio of urban developments, underscoring the firm’s expanding footprint in the commercial and institutional real estate sectors.

About KBD Group

KBD Group is a leading provider of construction services, with over 60 years of experience in delivering high-value construction solutions to our clients. Our expertise includes Design-Build, General Contracting, Construction Management and Design. Our commitment to delivering exceptional service has earned us a loyal client base, and we remain committed to upholding our high standards of excellence on every project we undertake.

Thalia Trejo
Kajima Building & Design Group
+1 404-812-8674
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KBD Group Begins Construction as General Contractor at 18 Vesey Street

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