MDC Senior Program Director Jenna Bryant Selected for 2026 Elizabeth Dole Fellowship

Jenna Bryant, Senior Program Director at MDC, was selected as a member of the prestigious 2026 Elizabeth Dole Fellowship Class.

Bryant joins a national network of military and veteran caregivers advancing advocacy, leadership, and community support.

Jenna brings compassion, thoughtfulness, and a deep commitment to community into every aspect of her work.” — Calvin Allen, MDC Vice President

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDC announced today that Senior Program Director Jenna Bryant has been selected as a member of the prestigious 2026 Elizabeth Dole Fellowship Class.

The Elizabeth Dole Fellowship is a nationally recognized leadership and advocacy program led by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation that brings together military and veteran caregivers from across the country to elevate their voices, strengthen community, and advance meaningful change for caregivers and military families.

At MDC, Bryant leads work focused on economic security and mobility across the South. Beyond her professional leadership, she is also a caregiver whose lived experience and commitment to supporting others informs her advocacy and community-centered work.

In her Fellowship profile, Bryant reflects on the realities of caregiving and the importance of visibility, connection, and support for military and veteran caregivers. Her story highlights both the challenges and strengths of caregiving and her commitment to ensuring caregivers feel seen, supported, and empowered.

“We are incredibly proud of Jenna and honored to see her selected for this distinguished fellowship,” said Calvin Allen, Vice President at MDC. “Jenna brings compassion, thoughtfulness, and a deep commitment to community into every aspect of her work.”

The 2026 Fellowship Class joins a national network of leaders working to increase awareness, influence policy, strengthen support systems, and elevate the experiences of the nation’s 14.3 million military and veteran caregivers.

Bryant’s selection reflects MDC’s broader commitment to supporting leadership rooted in lived experience, equity, and community care.

Learn more about Jenna Bryant’s Fellowship story.

About MDC

MDC equips Southern leaders, institutions, and communities with the tools and strategies they need to advance equity and economic mobility. MDC works across the South to strengthen capacity, foster collaboration, and build influence to challenge systemic inequities and create an inclusive and equitable region where all people thrive.

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