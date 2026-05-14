NEWS: Senate Passes Legislation Establishing Consumer Electronics Repair Rights

Senate Passes Legislation Establishing Consumer Electronics Repair Rights

JUNEAU, Alaska — Today, the Alaska Senate passed Senate Bill 111, sponsored by Senator Forrest Dunbar (D-Anchorage). The legislation establishes a “Right to Repair” for Alaskans’ consumer electronics, requiring manufacturers to make the documentation, tools, and parts needed to repair digital equipment available to owners and independent repair technicians. Currently, some manufacturers withhold this information and use proprietary tools, forcing consumers to pay inflated prices for official repairs or to replace the equipment entirely.

“This bill rests on a commonsense idea: that when you buy something, you should own it and have the right to work on it as you choose,” said Sen. Dunbar. “Unfortunately, this idea has been increasingly violated by certain out-of-state consumer technology and manufacturing companies.”

Over recent years, software and always-on internet connectivity have allowed manufacturers to restrict how devices are used, charge subscription fees for hardware features owners have already paid for, prevent owners and independent technicians from replacing parts, and remotely disable devices to compel consumers to purchase newer models. Senate Bill 111 directly addresses these practices by protecting affordable and open access to the parts, tools, and documentation necessary to repair consumer electronics.

The legislation will empower consumers to extend the life of their devices, significantly reduce electronic waste, and save money. Support for Right to Repair laws is broad and deep: repair technicians testified before Senate committees in favor of the bill, and more than a thousand Alaska residents signed petitions and sent postcards urging its passage.

“While the scope of SB 111 has been narrowed, the original goal remains the same: giving Alaskans greater ability to repair the products they own, supporting small businesses, and keeping more money in Alaskans’ pockets,” said Representative Maxine Dibert (D-Fairbanks), sponsor of the House companion to SB 111. “This bill also helps reduce electronic waste and keeps toxic materials out of landfills across our state, preserving our waters and lands for future generations.”

Seante Bill 111 now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration. ###

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