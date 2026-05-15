NEWS: Expansion of Youth Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Resources Passes Alaska Legislature



Expansion of Youth Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Resources Passes Alaska Legislature

Juneau, Alaska — Yesterday, the House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 41, sponsored by Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson (D-Anchorage). Senate Bill 41 expands access to critical mental health resources, improves continuity of care for young Alaskans, and helps address Alaska’s persistently high suicide rates, especially in communities where access to services can be limited.

"Alaska continues to face alarming suicide rates, particularly in our rural communities, and behind every statistic is a loved one we have lost. This is a crisis that impacts every community in our state, and ensuring that our youngest Alaskans have access to mental health support during extremely difficult periods of growth in their life isn't just good policy, but it's our moral obligation, and one I take seriously as a legislator," said Sen. Gray-Jackson.

“This is overdue legislation to bring mental health discussions into our schools. I have heard directly from Alaskans, dozens of parents, and, more importantly, hundreds of students over the years, that we are seeing a period of tremendous anxiety and stress among our youth. We need to destigmatize the need to talk about mental health and seek help when needed,” said Representative Alyse Galvin (D-Anchorage), sponsor of the House version of Senate Bill 41.

Senate Bill 41 received broad bipartisan legislative support as lawmakers recognized the urgent need for access to stronger mental health intervention and suicide prevention efforts statewide. This effort will create more consistent support systems for young Alaskans during vulnerable periods of growth and transition into adulthood.

"This bill is the result of years of dedicated work from when Senator Matt Claman first introduced this legislation and laid the foundation, and Representative Alyse Galvin championed it in the House with tireless commitment. I'm honored to have carried it my first legislative session, and deeply grateful to everyone who refused to give up on it," continued Sen Gray-Jackson. "With mental health and suicide prevention being discussed so openly and urgently right now, I'm confident the Governor will sign this bill into law, and when he does, it will mean real support for students, families, and communities across Alaska who are working to prevent the kind of irreversible loss that touches all of us."

Senate Bill 41 is a major step forward in Alaska’s ongoing efforts to improve behavioral health outcomes and expand suicide prevention resources across the state. The bill heads back to the Senate for a concurrence vote, then to Governor Dunleavy for his signature. ###

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