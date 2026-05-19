Klein Products Achieves Third Consecutive ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

Klein Products, Inc. announces that its Quality Management System has been successfully recertified to ISO 9001:2015 following a comprehensive audit.

Achieving zero findings in our most recent recertification audit is a meaningful accomplishment for our team. It reflects the discipline and consistency we have built into our processes over time.” — Barry McManus, President

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klein Products , Inc. announces that its Quality Management System has been successfully recertified to ISO 9001:2015 following a comprehensive audit. The 2026 recertification audit resulted in zero findings, with no minor or major non-conformances identified.This milestone represents the continued evolution of Klein’s Quality Management System, which was first certified in 2017 and has been maintained through recertification cycles in 2020, 2023, and 2026.ISO 9001:2015 certification applies to an organization’s Quality Management System and confirms that its processes, controls, and continuous improvement practices meet internationally recognized standards.Maintaining certification requires full recertification every three years, supported by annual internal audits, external audits, management reviews, and ongoing performance monitoring. These audits evaluate operations across quality, production, maintenance, and administrative functions to ensure alignment with ISO 9001:2015 requirements.“Achieving zero findings in our most recent recertification audit is a meaningful accomplishment for our team,” said Barry McManus, President of Klein Products. “It reflects the discipline and consistency we have built into our processes over time.”While ISO 9001 certification is not required in Klein’s industry, the company continues to invest in maintaining it as part of its commitment to operational excellence.For customers, a certified Quality Management System supports consistent processes, stronger quality control, and ongoing improvement across the organization.Over the past nine years, Klein’s system has continued to mature, contributing to improved efficiency, better resource utilization, and more consistent execution.About Klein Products, Inc.Klein Products designs and manufactures specialized equipment for demanding industries including construction, mining, and infrastructure. The company is committed to quality management, safety, and continuous improvement across its operations.

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