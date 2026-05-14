PUBLIC NOTICE: Roundtable Workshops

PUBLIC NOTICE, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Walton County, FL — The Walton County Department of Planning and Development Services is inviting residents, business owners and other interested parties to roundtable workshops to be held in BCC districts throughout Walton County.

Please be advised that the Walton County Department of Planning and Development Services is pleased to announce that they will be holding a series of Community Roundtable workshops at various locations throughout Walton County, hosted by Commissioners of each BCC District, with a morning and evening session in each district. The purpose of the Walton County Community Roundtable workshops is to support transparency, improve community understanding of current development procedures for single family home submissions and review procedures from the Planning Department, and invite public participation in the Land Development Code rewrite process. Each roundtable will provide residents and industry professionals with a better understanding of current submittal requirements, review procedures, available county tools, and future opportunities to improve the process together. All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend any of the following sessions:

Monday, May 18, 2026 at 8:30am – 10:30am, Hosted by the District 1 Commissioner, in the BCC Boardroom located in the Walton County Freeport Complex, 842 State Highway 20 East, Suite 110, Freeport, FL 32439.

Monday, May 18, 2026 at 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Hosted by the District 1 Commissioner, in the BCC Boardroom located in the Walton County Freeport Complex, 842 State Highway 20 East, Suite 110, Freeport, FL 32439.

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 8:30am – 10:30am, Hosted by the District 2 Commissioner, in the Walton County Board of County Commissioners Board Room, located in the Walton County Courthouse at 571 US Highway 90, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433.

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Hosted by the District 2 Commissioner, in the Walton County Board of County Commissioners Board Room, located in the Walton County Courthouse at 571 US Highway 90, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433.

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 8:30am – 10:30am, Hosted by the District 3 Commissioner, in the Walton County Board of County Commissioners Board Room, located in the Walton County Courthouse at 571 US Highway 90, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433.

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Hosted by the District 3 Commissioner, in the Walton County Board of County Commissioners Board Room, located in the Walton County Courthouse at 571 US Highway 90, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433.

Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 8:30am – 10:30am, Hosted by the District 5 Commissioner, in the South Walton Annex BCC Boardroom, located at the South Walton Annex located at 31 Coastal Centre Boulevard, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459.

Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Hosted by the District 5 Commissioner, in the South Walton Annex BCC Boardroom, located at the South Walton Annex located at 31 Coastal Centre Boulevard, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459.

Friday, May 22, 2026 at 8:30am – 10:30am, Industry Professionals Session, in the Walton County Board of County Commissioners Board Room, located in the Walton County Courthouse at 571 US Highway 90, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433.

Friday, May 22, 2026 at 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Industry Professionals Session, in the BCC Boardroom located in the Walton County Freeport Complex, 842 State Highway 20 East, Suite 110, Freeport, FL 32439.

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 8:30am – 10:30am, Hosted by the District 4 Commissioner, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 570 Scenic Gulf Drive, Destin, FL 32550. (UPDATED LOCATION)

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Hosted by the District 4 Commissioner, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 570 Scenic Gulf Drive, Destin, FL 32550. (UPDATED LOCATION)

Walton County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable modifications for access to the meetings upon request. Please call (850) 892-8110 to make a request. For hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD), 1-800-955-8770 (VOICE). Requests must be received at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting to allow time to provide the requested services. Please be governed accordingly.

Please be advised that two or more Planning Commissioners and two or more Board of County Commissioners may attend.

To register for any/all of the workshops, please follow this link: https://arcg.is/1mTejv2

Additional information may be obtained by visiting the County’s website at https://www.mywaltonfl.gov/m/newsflash/home/detail/3428 or by calling Planning Department staff at 850-267-1955. We look forward to seeing you!