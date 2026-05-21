Breakthrough Study Reveals Non-Invasive Shockwave Therapy Successfully Targets Brain Tumors

This is a paradigm shift in how we approach the most ‘untreatable’ cancers” — John Warlick, Founder of Immunosonics

TALKING ROCK, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A landmark study published in the international journal Cellular Physiology and Biochemistry has demonstrated for the first time that Tumor Destructive Mechanical Impulse (TMI) therapy - a specialized form of extracorporeal shockwave treatment - can safely penetrate the human skull to treat aggressive brain metastases, leading to significant tumor regression and systemic immune activation.The research, titled "Tumor Destructive Mechanical Impulse (TMI) Treatment of Solid Tumors. Part III," was conducted by an international coalition of scientists from the University of Tübingen, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and Shepherd Center Wound Clinic. The study highlights two remarkable clinical cases where patients with late-stage malignant melanoma metastases in the brain saw dramatic improvements after receiving TMI therapy.A New Frontier in Neuro-OncologyFor decades, the use of shockwaves on the human brain was avoided due to safety concerns. However, this study proves that by using advanced computational simulations and precise energy modulation, TMI can target tumors without damaging healthy brain tissue. In fact, the researchers observed evidence of neuro-regeneration and neurostimulation, helping patients regain motor functions and cognitive alertness."This is a paradigm shift in how we approach the most ‘untreatable’ cancers,’” said John Warlick, Founder of Immunosonics and a co-author of the study. "We aren't just physically disrupting the tumor; we are using mechanical impulses to wake up the body's own immune system. By safely opening the blood-brain barrier and triggering what we call the 'abscopal effect,' we can treat the primary site and see distant metastases disappear simultaneously."Key Findings from the Study:Complete Remission: In one case, a 76-year-old female patient with an occipital brain metastasis achieved full recovery and remains tumor-free 20 months after transcranial TMI treatment.Extended Quality of Life: A 73-year-old "palliative" patient with multiple terminal malignancies experienced an unexpected life extension of nearly one year with high quality of life. TMI treatment reversed facial palsy and shrunk deep thalamic metastases that had been deemed untreatable.The Abscopal Effect: The study confirmed that treating a local tumor with TMI can trigger a systemic immune response, causing untreated tumors in other parts of the body (such as the liver and bones) to regress.Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Modulation: TMI was shown to temporarily increase the permeability of the BBB, allowing the body’s immune cells and therapeutic agents to reach tumors that were previously shielded by the brain's natural defenses.Precision Engineering Meets BiologyThe TMI protocol utilizes both electrohydraulic and piezoelectric technologies to deliver high-amplitude acoustic pulses. These pulses create low negative pressure and shear forces that specifically target the structural integrity of tumor cells."The beauty of TMI is its precision," Warlick added. "We use patient-specific 3D modeling to ensure the energy is focused exactly where it needs to be. This isn't a 'blunt instrument' - it’s a sophisticated mechanical biological interface that protects the brain while destroying the disease."The Road AheadFollowing these successful clinical observations, randomized clinical trials are currently to further validate TMI for both primary brain tumors (glioblastomas) and secondary metastases.For more information on TMI technology and the ongoing mission of Immunosonics to revolutionize non-invasive cancer care, please visit immunosonics.com.ImmunoSonics Mechanical Impulse Therapy (MIT) is NOT approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any equivalent regulatory authority. This therapy is offered exclusively under individual compassionate use / expanded access and individual healing attempt protocols where permitted by applicable local law. It is an investigational intervention and has not been demonstrated to be safe or effective through randomized controlled clinical trials. Nothing contained in the published study constitutes medical advice, a solicitation, or a recommendation to undergo treatment. All clinical observations described are preliminary and anecdotal in nature and should not be construed as medical claims. This therapy is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary and prior outcomes do not guarantee future results. Access is limited to patients for whom no satisfactory authorized alternative treatment is available and who have provided full informed consent following consultation with their treating physician. ImmunoSonics assumes no liability for treatment decisions made on the basis of information contained in the study.

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