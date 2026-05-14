Peter Sechoka to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Sechoka, a specialist in financial and estate planning, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building structured wealth strategies, aligning financial decisions with long-term goals, and improving financial clarity across life stages.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing entrepreneurs, athletes, and leaders by capturing their journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features influential voices from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Sechoka will explore how integrated planning connects investment, retirement, and estate strategies into one coordinated approach, while highlighting the importance of disciplined decision-making and adaptability.Viewers will gain practical insights on simplifying complex financial choices and building more intentional long-term financial plans.Peter’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/peter

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