social.plus Launches MCP Server: Making the Platform AI-Ready by Default

Compatible with Claude, VS Code Copilot, Cursor, and other AI tools, the MCP server brings real-time platform context to AI-assisted development.

Platforms that win the AI shift will make APIs and docs as readable to AI agents as engineers. MCP Server lets social.plus expose real-time SDKs, integrations, and context to both.” — Trust Ratch, VP of Technology

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- social.plus, the platform powering in-app social and community experiences for leading consumer brands, today launched MCP Server, a new endpoint that lets developers connect Claude, VS Code Copilot, Cursor, and other AI tools directly to the social.plus platform.The social.plus MCP Server is available now and compatible with any AI assistant or IDE that supports the Model Context Protocol — the emerging standard for connecting AI tools to external systems.The gap our MCP Server is built to closeReading documentation has always been part of integrating with any platform, but it's only part of the work. The social.plus MCP server picks up the rest. Describe what you're building in natural language (‘add stories to user profiles’ or ‘build scrollable community feed’) and your AI tool can scaffold features using the right SDK methods, explain how a capability behaves, or suggest the API call for what you're building. When you're working through an issue, it can pull the relevant reference into the conversation. Everything is grounded in social.plus's current context.What's available todayOne MCP endpoint, every major AI tool. MCP Server is compatible with Claude, VS Code Copilot, Cursor, and any other AI assistant or IDE that supports the Model Context Protocol. Developers connect once and gain the same social.plus context wherever they prefer to work — no separate plugins, no per-tool integrations to maintain.Documentation and SDK reference, in conversation. Engineers can ask questions about the social.plus API, SDKs, and integration patterns directly inside the IDE. Instead of opening a documentation site, mapping APIs to use cases, and copying code samples, the answer comes back in the same window the engineer is already working in.Troubleshooting on demand. When an integration breaks, the AI assistant can surface the relevant SDK reference, documentation excerpt, or known pattern — current to the live platform, not a model's training data. Onboarding a new engineer follows the same path: questions get answered as they come up, instead of after a documentation deep-dive.Built for how engineering teams work todayEngineering teams already work inside AI tools. Developers spend hours each day in Claude, Cursor, and Copilot — writing code, learning APIs, debugging integrations. MCP Server is how social.plus shows up inside that workflow rather than asking developers to leave it. For platforms with deep developer surface area, becoming AI-ready is how new integrations get built.AvailabilityMCP Server is available now to all social.plus customers. Existing teams can connect their AI tools by following the setup instructions at learn.social.plus. Prospective customers can learn more here https://www.social.plus/product/mcp-server or contact the social.plus sales team at social.plus/contact/contact-sales to explore the platform from inside the AI tool they already use.About social.plussocial.plus is the infrastructure layer for in-app community. The platform gives brands the building blocks to create owned social experiences — connection, conversation, content, and commerce — inside their own apps, with full ownership of the data, the design, and the customer relationship. Brands across fitness, travel, retail, sports, and entertainment use social.plus to make community core to how their product works. The best version of every app is Social+.

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