EXE Software MCNE – Multichannel Notification Engine now available in Microsoft Marketplace

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXE Software, a Romanian technology company specializing in custom software development, cloud solutions, and digital transformation, today announced the availability of MCNE – Multichannel Notification Engine in Microsoft Marketplace , the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. EXE Software customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.MCNE is a next generation notification engine designed to help organizations deliver timely, reliable, and personalized communications at scale. Built on cloud technologies from Microsoft, MCNE introduces AI powered templates that enable business users and software developers to create, customize, and automate professional notifications with unprecedented ease.MCNE is engineered to simplify how companies communicate with customers, employees, and partners. Its intuitive interface and intelligent template system reduce the time and complexity typically associated with building notification workflows. With AI assistance embedded directly into the template creation process, users can generate professional grade messages tailored to their audience in seconds.Key Features of MCNE• AI powered templates that generate ready to use messages based on user intent;• Multi channel delivery including email, Teams, Slack, WhatsApp, SMS;• Unified API and notification templates across the channels;• Scalable cloud architecture built using Microsoft technologies;• Role based access and governance for enterprise grade control;• Real time analytics for monitoring delivery, engagement, and performance.“Our goal with MCNE is to empower all organizations, regardless of size to communicate smarter and professionally, at reasonable cost”, said Sorin Cosmescu, CEO of EXE Software, adding: “By leveraging Microsoft cloud technologies and OpenAI models, we’ve built a platform that combines reliability, scalability, and AI driven simplicity - making advanced notification capabilities accessible to everyone”.MCNE integrates seamlessly with modern cloud environments, enabling secure, high performance delivery across channels. The platform is designed to support organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, with flexible deployment options and built in governance controls.“We’re pleased to welcome MCNE by EXE Software to Microsoft Marketplace”, said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products”.Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.About EXE SoftwareEXE Software is a Romanian technology company, founded in 2001, specializing in custom software development, cloud solutions, and digital transformation. With a focus on innovation and user centric design, EXE Software builds products that help organizations operate more efficiently and deliver exceptional digital experiences.

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