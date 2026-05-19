CAPTELA LTD Launches AML Screen: A Unified API Solution for Global Sanctions Data Integration

AML Screen + EBANQ

CAPTELA LTD today announced the official launch of AML Screen (amlscreen.io), a single-point API revolutionizing how fintechs handle international compliance

We are happy to offer our clients a streamlined, fully integrated, and automated solution for international sanctions screening. It removes a major friction point from daily AML compliance processes” — Mikael Magnusson

NICOSIA, NICOSIA, CYPRUS, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAPTELA LTD today announced the official launch of AML Screen (amlscreen.io), a powerful, single-point API designed to revolutionize how financial institutions and fintechs handle international compliance. By consolidating disparate global watchlists into one streamlined access point, AML Screen provides real-time screening capabilities against the world’s most critical sanctions data.As regulatory scrutiny intensifies globally, firms face the mounting challenge of managing fragmented data from multiple international bodies. AML Screen solves this by aggregating data from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the European Union, the United Nations, and the International Trade Administration, among several other high-priority sources.Seamless Ecosystem IntegrationIn a move to provide immediate utility to the banking sector, AML Screen launches with a ready-to-go integration for EBANQ , the world’s leading out-of-the-box white-label banking software. This partnership allows EBANQ users to activate comprehensive sanctions screening within their existing infrastructure instantly, eliminating the need for complex, manual cross-referencing."We are thrilled to bring this level of efficiency to our ecosystem," said Mikael Magnusson, CEO of EBANQ. "By integrating AML Screen, we are happy to offer our clients a streamlined, fully integrated, and automated solution for international sanctions screening. It removes the friction from compliance, allowing our users to focus on growth while maintaining the highest standards of integrity."Built for the Future of FintechAML Screen is engineered for developers and compliance officers who demand speed without sacrificing accuracy. Key features include:Single API Access: One integration point for all major global sanctions lists.Real-Time Updates: Automated data refreshes to ensure compliance with the latest international mandates.Scalable Architecture: Designed to handle high-volume transaction monitoring for startups and established banks alike.Expanding Roadmap: While launching with EBANQ, CAPTELA LTD has confirmed that several more third-party integrations are currently in development."Our goal with AML Screen is to demystify the compliance process," said a spokesperson for CAPTELA LTD. "By providing a single source of truth for sanctions data, we enable financial entities to mitigate risk with unprecedented ease."About CAPTELA LTDBased in Nicosia, Cyprus, CAPTELA LTD is a leading provider of innovative fintech and regulatory technology solutions. The company specializes in creating tools that bridge the gap between complex regulatory requirements and efficient digital operations.About EBANQEBANQ is the most user-friendly turn-key online banking software solution on the market, providing a customizable platform for Banks, Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs), Money Service Businesses (MSBs), Credit Unions, Trust Companies and other financial entities worldwide.

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