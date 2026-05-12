Training the Mind, Ahead of Fire Season

As wildfire season intensifies, California’s need for resilient firefighters grows. CCC’s wildland firefighting program opens the door for a new generation of professionals to train, gain experience, and discover their potential. For young adults interested in the fire service, Pomona Corpsmember Alicia Paredes encourages them to join.

“I would say, try it for yourself. Don’t minimize what you can bring to the table,” said Alicia. “If you’re slow or you’re not as strong in the beginning, it doesn’t matter as long as you keep doing it one step at a time.”

With up to three seasons of experience under their belts, young adults in the CCC quickly gain the confidence and momentum needed to enter the professional fire service.

“When I joined CCC, my goal was to be on a solid team. I made it,” said Pomona Corpsmember Vanessa Ramirez. Now she’s thinking about the next step in her career, saying “my biggest dream is to be with the feds on a hotshot crew.”

In the past eight years, more than 1,000 individuals have also moved from the CCC into wildland firefighting positions with CAL FIRE. Learn how adults 18-25, and veterans up to age 29 can also get in the mindset to make a difference by visiting our website at ccc.ca.gov/fire.