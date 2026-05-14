Volunteers Needed to Expand Existing Well Monitoring Program.
Help Strengthen Elbert County’s Groundwater Well Data.
Did you know that you could play an important role in Elbert County’s reliable and sustainable water future?
Whether you are a multi‑generation property owner or a new resident, you are invited to join other property owners countywide and become a volunteer participant in Elbert County’s Water Well Monitoring Program expansion.
Volunteers in the program expansion will help build on more than a decade of groundwater well monitoring by broadening geographic coverage; strengthening groundwater tracking; and helping to power the county’s volunteer monitoring network.
In return for volunteering access to their wells for manual monitoring, residents will receive free water level measurements every two months (February, April, June, August, October, December).
County staff will reach out to participating property owners to schedule the visit in advance, and manual measurements are taken quickly, using standard groundwater monitoring tools.
For additional information and to obtain an application for program participation, please visit www.elbertcounty-co.gov
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