Podcast Transcript AI Rolls Out Multilingual Translation and Automated Transcription Tools

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These features came straight from conversations with our users. We listened, built exactly what they described, and made the whole experience faster and more useful.” — Amadou Niang, Lead Developer

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Podcast Transcript AI , the free AI-powered platform that turns any podcast episode into accurate, searchable text, today launched two major new features built directly from user requests: full multilingual translation and automated transcription via RSS feeds and bulk uploads.Users can now transcribe a podcast in its original language—whether English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, or many others—and instantly generate a high-quality translation to or from English in a single seamless step. Listeners exploring international shows or creators looking to reach new audiences no longer face language barriers; the AI first understands the audio, then translates the transcript with strong contextual accuracy.In response to feedback from creators and listeners, the platform also introduced practical automation options. Paste any RSS feed and new episodes will be transcribed automatically as they publish. For archives, research, or large libraries, bulk upload now lets users process dozens of files at once—simply drop them in and let the system handle the rest in the background.“These features came straight from conversations with our users,” said Amadou Niang, lead developer and creator of Podcast Transcript AI. “One person asked how she could easily share her English episodes with family who speak French. Another was exhausted from manually uploading every new episode from his feed. We listened, built exactly what they described, and made the whole experience faster and more useful.”To keep building in the same direction, the team has launched a dedicated “Suggest a Feature” page. Anyone can submit ideas directly, and the most requested ones are reviewed and added to the public roadmap. The goal remains simple: create the exact tools people actually need rather than guessing what comes next.Podcast Transcript AI offers core transcription services completely free with no account or signup required. Users can instantly pull episodes from Spotify or Apple Podcasts links or upload their own audio files to receive fast, accurate transcripts along with helpful AI-generated summaries. Pro subscribers receive priority processing and full access to the platform’s advanced tools.For more information and to try the new features, visit https://podcasttranscript.ai Have an idea that would make the platform even better? The new Suggest a Feature page is live and waiting for your ideas.About Podcast Transcript AIAt Podcast Transcript AI we believe podcasts should be as easy to read as they are to listen to. Our AI quickly turns any episode into accurate, searchable text and adds a smart summary so you can scan the highlights in seconds. It works directly with Spotify, Apple Podcasts, RSS feeds, bulk uploads, and your own files. The latest addition — multilingual translation — lets you transcribe in one language and instantly get a natural version in English (or vice-versa) without losing the speaker’s voice or intent.

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