Continuous transformation and sustainment: The way forward for 8th Theater Sustainment Command

HONOLULU — Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, discussed the future of theater and intratheater sustainment during the Commander’s Corner at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition 2026 on May 13, 2026, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Joining him was Col. Zachery Briscoe, the 8th TSC support operations officer, who provided additional insight into how the command is transforming sustainment operations across the Indo-Pacific.

“It’s our ability to both reveal and conceal to demonstrate every day that we support the joint force,” Gardner said.” That’s that the 8th Theater Sustainment Command does… it underpins everything that we do.”

The 8th TSC provides Army, joint, and combined operational-level sustainment throughout the United States Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility while integrating and synchronizing strategic sustainment capabilities in support of Joint All-Domain Operations.

Gardner emphasized the importance of adaptability in sustainment operations across the Indo-Pacific, noting that the constantly changing operational environment, weather conditions, and evolving threats require the 8th Theater Sustainment Command to continuously rethink how logistics are executed throughout the theater. During the discussion, Gardner highlighted the challenges of operationalizing logistics across one of the world’s largest geographic regions, where readiness depends on strategic positioning, flexibility, and the ability to rapidly move supplies across land, sea, and air.

“Posture only occurs when you’ve done your homework,” said Gardner. “You’ve done your homework first with the location that you want to be at.”

Actualizing the vision

Central to the command’s modernization efforts is the Joint Theater Distribution Center, a specialized logistics hub designed to store and distribute equipment and supplies in support of joint operations, particularly in remote or strategically significant locations.

By positioning critical supplies forward for extended periods, JTDCs help reduce the challenges posed by distance while enabling continuous resupply and operational flexibility.

Briscoe says, “With one of the key capabilities being in placing 45 days of critical supplies needed in the potential zones of a conflict or humanitarian crisis that overcomes the distance factor, we would be able to place an order early in use. The supplies we have on hand, as they’re depleted, what was ordered arrives in the theater and is ready for use.”

The JTDC concept also enhances transload capabilities, linking strategic lift assets with operational and tactical distribution networks. These hubs provide container receiving and processing capabilities that allow vessels from partners and allies to rapidly offload cargo and move supplies inland to points of need.

“Using this concept, we’re actually able to actualize our vision and show on the ground all of those locations are also partnered with Army pre-positioned stocks that provide the relevant posture to be responsive to a crisis or a conflict in the theater,” said Briscoe. “We don’t have to ship equipment from our home station. We put it forward where needed. It’s co-located with the maintenance and supply capabilities to keep it ready for the war fighters to show up, whether its response to a typhoon or a conflict in the first and second island chains, in placing those over the last two years have actually allowed us to rehearse the strategic legs of our movement.”

Transforming with industry

As the operational environment rapidly evolves, the Army continues to look toward industry partners for innovative and scalable sustainment solutions. Gardner said, “We’re going to consume stocks, food, water, fuel, petroleum products, barrier, material, repair parts, ammunition. I can go on and on, but this is a mindset change and a capability change that in the past, we didn’t always have the authority to do. We have that now, and we are fully exercising that.”

With the demand for adaptable logistics solutions growing, Gardner emphasized the need for industry to increase scalability and responsiveness during both humanitarian assistance operations and potential conflicts, calling on industry leaders to help the Army continue advancing sustainment capabilities across the Indo-Pacific.

“I need you to build more and I need you to be scalable, so that if I’m responding to a typhoon and I suddenly need more meals, I’m going to consume the 45 days of supply I have forward,” said Gardner. “ But guess what I need immediately after the first MRE case gets issued. I need more MREs.”

Gardner emphasized that the future of sustainment depends on the Army’s ability to modernize at scale through automation, artificial intelligence, and stronger collaboration with industry partners. He underscored the need to move beyond small-scale tactical innovation and expand emerging technologies to the operational level in order to improve logistics, maintenance, and overall readiness across the Indo-Pacific theater.

Gardner closed by calling on industry leaders to help the Army continue transforming sustainment capabilities to meet the demands of future operations.