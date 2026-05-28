READOUT: Pacific Fleet Commander’s travel to Perth, Australia, May 25-27

At IODS 2026, Koehler met with senior Australian defense and government officials and industry partners to reinforce the strength of the U.S.-Australia alliance, emphasize U.S. commitment to AUKUS, and to deepen ties with allies and partners to achieve a shared commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

During the conference, Koehler participated in a senior Naval leadership panel alongside Hammond and Vice Adm. Yasuhiro Kunimi, vice chief of staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The leaders reflected on the strong partnership between the three nations, capability integration, and increased interoperability between allies and partners in the region which provides credible deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

Koehler also visited the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling on Garden Island to tour the training, housing, and gym facilities. He also visited Kings Park to view a plaque given by U.S. Navy Adm. James D. Watkins, commander in chief, U.S. Pacific Fleet, in 1982 thanking the people of Western Australia for their hospitality over the many decades to the U.S. Navy.

Koehler’s visit to Australia reaffirmed the U.S. – Australia alliance remains a cornerstone for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.