Clarice Jackson Calls for Unity on Black Literacy

Clarice Jackson calls for unity between NAACP and Decoding Dyslexia The Midwest Quarterly Journal The annual Black Literacy Matters conference is an inclusive event that focuses on literacy

Author of the 2014 NAACP National Dyslexia Resolution urges NAACP, Decoding Dyslexia, educators, and parents to unite for literacy justice.

It's hard to work for all kids when all adults can't get along.” — Kareem Weaver, Fulcrum

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarice Jackson, nationally recognized literacy advocate and author of the 2014 NAACP National Dyslexia Resolution, joins Kareem Weaver of Fulcrum and Brett Tingley of Parents for Reading Justice in a new episode of Literacy Now Together. The conversation is a candid call for Black literacy, parent power, and unity among organizations that have too often worked in separate lanes.Jackson's story began when, at 19, she became legal guardian of a young girl with severe dyslexia who could not read simple words. That experience pushed Jackson to master special education law, discover structured literacy, and watch her daughter transform in one year. It also led her to found Voice Advocacy Center and Black Literacy Matters, and to author the landmark NAACP resolution that helped make dyslexia a national civil-rights concern.The episode arrives as the NAACP has renewed its call for evidence-based professional education systems, culturally sound instruction, monitoring, accountability, and ongoing professional development. Jackson argues that parents remain the most underused force in literacy reform. Weaver adds the line that frames the conversation: "It's hard to work for all kids when all adults can't get along."Together, Jackson, Weaver, and Tingley call on NAACP branches, Decoding Dyslexia chapters, educators, and community advocates to work together on implementation, teacher training, parent support, and literacy justice. The episode also highlights Jackson's new articles in the Spring 2026 Midwest Quarterly, Volume 67, No. 3, special issue "Dyslexia and Reading Failure," where she introduces the Reconstruction Literacy Paradox as a framework for institutional accountability.The conversation revisits the cultural moment when The Cosby Show brought dyslexia into many Black households through Theo Huxtable's storyline, and it celebrates the 2019 California NAACP Dyslexia Resolution, authored by the Oakland branch and supported by Decoding Dyslexia California, as a model of what collaboration can make possible.The episode also previews Jackson's upcoming Black Literacy Matters Conference 2027. Dates and location are still being finalized.For more information, visit Black Literacy Matters. Copies of the Spring 2026 Midwest Quarterly can be ordered through The Midwest Quarterly.About Literacy Now TogetherLiteracy Now Together is a miniseries collaboration between Fulcrum and Parents for Reading Justice. All resources are free because literacy is a right, not a privilege.

Clarice Jackson Calls for Unity on Black Literacy

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