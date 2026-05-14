LANPAC 2026: Panel Emphasizes the Critical Role of Campaigning Forward

HONOLULU – Senior military leaders and defense experts gathered during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition panel discussion, “Campaign Forward: An Enhanced Readiness Model,” to discuss how the U.S. Army and its Indo-Pacific allies are shifting logistics, sustainment, and operational models to maintain readiness in a complex, multi-domain environment.

The panel was moderated by Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, commanding general of I Corps, with Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command; Maj. Gen. Ashley Collingburn, commanding general of the 1st (Australian) Division; Maj. Gen. Stephanie Ahern, director of strategy, plans, and policy within Headquarters, Department of the Army, and retired Brig. Gen. Cheong Kyu Park, professor, Department of Security and North Korean Studies at Dongguk University, in attendance.

The leaders emphasized the importance of persistent campaigning, interoperability, and continuous adaptation to deter aggression and maintain readiness across the Indo-Pacific region.

Throughout the discussion, panelists highlighted how the Army’s “campaign forward” approach has evolved beyond traditional exercises into a continuous operational framework designed to strengthen alliances, expand deterrence, and prepare forces for future conflict.

“Campaigning forward is absolutely central to a peace through strength approach,” Ahern said. “We are stronger together if we are training, exercising, and experimenting across the region with allies and partners.”

Collingburn emphasized that the value of multinational exercises lies in persistence and realism, describing them not as symbolic engagements but as operational rehearsals for potential future conflict.

“We don’t see these activities as international engagement activities,” Collingburn said. “They are rehearsals. They are an opportunity to rehearse, to conduct reconnaissance of geography where we may be required to fight.”

Gardner focused on the sustainment challenges of operating across the vast Indo-Pacific theater, emphasizing the importance of forward-positioned logistics networks and joint integration.

“If you’re going to campaign at the edge, we need to be able to sustain the force,” Gardner said. “You’ve got to be forward. You’ve got to compress time and distance.”

Panelists also discussed how technological advances and lessons from current conflicts are reshaping operational planning and modernization across allied militaries.

Park cited the rapid adaptation by North Korea and other adversaries as evidence that allied nations must continue to innovate to maintain credible deterrence.

“Deterrence is a play of recognition,” Park said. “Deterrence by denial means that potential rivals and competitors cannot think of any gaps or deficiencies which can be exploited.”

The conversation repeatedly returned to the importance of interoperability among allied nations, particularly in communications, logistics, and sustainment. Leaders noted that future conflicts will demand faster adaptation cycles, integrated command and control systems, and stronger coordination among governments, militaries, and industry partners.

“The central pillar of our transformation journey is this idea of continual adaptation,” Collingburn said. “Future war will be a battle of adaptation.”

As the panel concluded, leaders emphasized that campaigning forward is not solely about preparing for conflict but also about building trust, strengthening alliances, and maintaining stability throughout the region.

“Continuous transformation is also a mindset change,” Ahern said. “We have to learn fast. We have to iterate quickly because warfare is changing now, and it will be changing in the future.”

The LANPAC Symposium & Exposition is an annual forum that brings together Indo-Pacific military leaders, industry, academia, and government partners to strengthen cooperation, share best practices, and advance integrated land operations across the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility.