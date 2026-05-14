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2026 Comanche Nation Outreach Tour

The Comanche Nation Outreach Tour is returning this June and July, bringing our programs and services directly to our tribal members across Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Kansas.

Representatives from a variety of Comanche Nation departments and programs will be available to answer questions, provide information, and assist you with services and resources.

Save the date and attend the outreach location closest to you!

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2026 Comanche Nation Outreach Tour

Distribution channels: Religion


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