Streaming Perfected - Muon2 Precision Network Switch

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Today we launch the Muon2 Network Range, beginning with the Muon2 Network Switch: our new reference in streaming performance.

While the motherboard and clock are important, our research and listening tests constantly demonstrated the defining factors lie in the power supply and in controlling vibration.” — Co-Founder Rich Trussell

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Network Acoustics Launch: Muon2 Precision Network Switch - Streaming Perfected UK, May 2026. Network Acoustics, the British company renowned for pushing the boundaries of streamed music reproduction, is excited to announce the first product of their new reference Muon2 range: the Muon2 Precision Network Switch. This new product is the definitive realisation of the company’s mission to Bring Streaming to Life.Building on the success of the award-winning Tempus, the Muon2 represents a complete reimagining of how a network switch can impact the sound quality of streaming. Developed and hand-built in the UK, every detail of its design has been meticulously researched, developed, refined, and most importantly listened to. The result is the first network switch capable of fully unlocking the potential of streaming as a high-end source.At the heart of Muon2 lies its inbuilt unique hybrid power supply, improving on the award-winning Origin Power Supply to combine the precision and dynamics of switch-mode operation with the fluid, low-noise behaviour of linear delivery. The result is a silent electrical environment and more faithful timing, essential for musical realism.The solid beechwood enclosure is crafted from a hand-selected piece of beechwood and precision-milled by high-end speaker maker Auer Acoustics. Beech was chosen after exhaustive materials testing for its uniquely balanced and neutral sonic character. Its natural damping eliminates the subtle resonances that metal and composite housings introduce.Supporting this are Network Acoustics’ newly developed Pyramid Isolators. Machined from hardened silicate minerals and precision-tapered to a sharp point, each foot presents the smallest possible contact to the base of the Muon2 switch, effectively eliminating the transmission of surface-borne vibration into the chassis. The audible effect is even greater focus, improved micro-detail, and a more stable soundstage.Co-Founder Rich Trussell says:“In creating the Muon2, our priority was to enhance every aspect of a switch’s performance. While the motherboard and clock are important, our research and listening tests constantly demonstrated the defining factors lie in the power supply and in controlling vibration through careful enclosure design and isolation.”The Muon2 Network Switch is the result of 7-years of listening-led development in noise rejection, materials science, and power delivery. Key innovations include:Single-chassis architecture: complete segregation of signal and power domains ensuring total isolation.New generation hybrid power supply, designed for ultra-quiet dynamic power delivery.Precision-machined solid beechwood enclosure, developed in partnership with speaker cabinet specialists AUER Acoustics, chosen for its remarkable vibration damping propertiesNetwork Acoustics Pyramid Isolators, specifically developed to decouple the Muon2 chassis from external vibration.Ultra-low-jitter clock for precise timing and exceptional musical realism.Future proofed connectivity: 5 x 10Mb–2.5Gb LAN and 1 x 10Gb SFP+ portsDedicated grounding point for use with external grounding devices.Finishes: high-gloss metallic black or silver.Each Muon2 Network Switch is hand-assembled and individually tested in the UK against a reference system to guarantee consistent performance.Streaming First And LastAs with all Network Acoustics products, the Muon2 is purpose-built to eliminate noise and jitter, preserving the precise timing needed for accurate digital-to-analogue conversion. The result is music with greater detail, space, and a natural sense of flow and openness that makes it sound truly real. With the Muon2 Network Switch, Network Acoustics have transformed the idea of a “network switch” into an essential audiophile component, one that lets high-end streamers and DACs reveal their full musical potential.Co-Founder Rob Osbourn says:“All our products are hand‑engineered and manufactured in the UK. This might mean we can’t make the cheapest switch, but we can make the best. Thanks to our unique expertise and holistic design approach, we’ve explored every possibility in the creation of the Muon2, and the result is what we believe to be the finest network switch available today. It’s a bold claim, so we invite listeners to decide if we’re right.”Try the Muon2 Network Switch Risk-FreeThe Muon2 Network Switch is available for home demo through Network Acoustics’ worldwide network of authorised retailers or you can order direct from networkacoustics.com, with free worldwide shipping, a 60-day home trial money-back guarantee, and a 2-year warranty.Pricing UK: £6,999/ Europe: €7,999/ USA: $7,999Vienna CallingWe’re thrilled to announce that the Muon2 Network Switch along with Muon2 Ethernet Filter and Streaming Cable will be on full demonstration at HIGH END 2026, the world’s premier audio exhibition, taking place at the Austria Center Vienna from 4–7 June 2026. You will be able to hear the Muon2 Range in action in two partner rooms:Ideon Audio, Brodmann Acoustics & Network Acoustics, Level -2, Room -2.41AUER Acoustics, Level 1, Rooms 1.34 / 1.41Throughout the show, Network Acoustics founders Rich Trussell and Rob Osbourn will be on hand to discuss the thinking behind the Muon2’s design, answer your questions, and to share advice on how to unlock the full potential of streaming as a high-end source.About Network AcousticsNetwork Acoustics is a streaming-first audio electronics company founded by Rob Osbourn and Rich Trussell, two music-loving friends on a mission to design products that make streamed music sound as good as it possibly can.Network Acoustics creates products to eliminate noise from data transmitted between devices at every stage of the digital audio path from the router to the DAC. This noise will disrupt the precise timing required for accurate digital-to-analogue signal conversion; once removed, the music produced sounds real and enjoyable to the human ear.Every Network Acoustics product is engineered and hand-built in the UK, and ships worldwide with free delivery, a two-year manufacturer warranty, and a 60-day no-quibble money-back guarantee.For full product details, visit www.networkacoustics.com or email us at info@networkacoustics.com

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