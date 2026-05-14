XD Express Outlines Logistics Framework for Transpacific Shipping Between China and the USA

The international freight forwarder provides comprehensive supply chain, air freight, and ocean cargo solutions for B2B and cross-border trade.

Our primary focus is standardizing the supply chain between Asian manufacturing hubs and North American markets by streamlining customs clearance and optimizing transit routes for B2B enterprises.” — Logistics Management Team, XD Express

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XD Express, an international logistics and freight forwarding provider, today detailed its operational framework designed to facilitate transpacific shipping between manufacturing centers in China and destination ports across the United States. The company provides comprehensive supply chain management services aimed at standardizing cross-border trade for B2B enterprises and e-commerce merchants.Addressing the sustained volume of international trade, XD Express manages full-cycle transportation logistics. The company’s service portfolio encompasses ocean freight, air freight, customs clearance, warehousing, and last-mile delivery operations tailored specifically for the North American market.The logistics framework integrates consolidation warehouses located in major Chinese export zones with distribution networks throughout the USA. This infrastructure is established to support high-volume commercial shipments as well as direct-to-consumer fulfillment models. A primary focus of the operation is maintaining strict regulatory compliance and providing tracking visibility throughout the entire transit process.By consolidating cargo and optimizing routing schedules, XD Express structures its operations to stabilize transit times for transpacific freight. The company operates in accordance with international maritime and aviation shipping regulations, maintaining coordinated communication with customs authorities to process documentation and minimize delays at U.S. ports of entry.Through its established network of carriers and localized distribution facilities, XD Express manages the logistical complexities of international tariffs, freight handling, and route optimization. The company utilizes digital tracking systems to provide shippers with objective data regarding their cargo status from origin to final destination.About XD Express:XD Express is an international freight forwarding company specializing in end-to-end logistics solutions from China to the United States. The organization provides ocean freight, air cargo routing, customs brokerage, and comprehensive supply chain management services to support global commercial trade. For more information regarding shipping frameworks and logistics planning, visit the company website.

The logistics service provider from China to the United States

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