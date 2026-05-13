The Cross-Domain Contact Layer: Army Advances Multi-Domain Command-Pacific Following Successful Operational Experiment

HONOLULU— The U.S. Army is moving forward with the establishment of Multi-Domain Command-Pacific (MDC-PAC) following a successful multidomain command experiment that demonstrated the effectiveness of integrating maneuver formations with advanced multidomain capabilities at the theater level.

The initiative combines the 7th Infantry Division and the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force into a theater-enabling joint force integrator designed to synchronize multidomain effects across the Indo-Pacific.

According to the MDC-PAC Deputy Commanding General – Support Col. Todd Burroughs, the effort originated from a December 2024 operational experiment that tested a combined two-star headquarters capable of integrating multidomain operations for the joint force.

“What we did in December 2024 is we ran a multidomain command experiment where we combined the 7th Infantry Division and the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force,” said Burroughs. “We did a proof of principle for a two-star headquarters as a joint force integrator and a theater-enabling command to integrate multidomain capabilities at the theater level.”

Burroughs said the success of the exercise directly informed the Army Transformation Initiative and accelerated development of the new command structure.

“That led to the Army Transformation Initiative after the efficacy of having that two-star command was proven during the exercise,” said Burroughs.

The new command merges the 7th Infantry Division’s two Stryker infantry brigades with the multidomain fires, cyber, space, electronic warfare and intelligence capabilities developed by the 1st MDTF.

Burroughs described Multi-Domain Command-Pacific as functioning similarly to a modern covering force for the joint force — operating independently forward of the main body to develop the situation, conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance operations, and disrupt enemy systems before decisive operations begin.

“We see Multi-Domain Command-Pacific as a covering force for the joint force,” Burroughs said. “They are self-contained and operating independently from the main body, developing the situation, preventing enemy observation and preventing the enemy from directing indirect fires.”

At the center of the command’s operational approach is the Cross-Domain Contact Layer (CDCL). Burroughs explained the concept as a network of distributed multidomain teams capable of sensing, identifying and rapidly converging kinetic and non-kinetic effects from multiple locations and domains simultaneously.

“Once they get good target-quality data, they’re executing non-kinetic and kinetic effects from multiple formations in order to create maximum effect,” Burroughs said. “The operational framework we use to do that is the Cross-Domain Contact Layer.”

The CDCL framework integrates four primary components:

-Integrated sensor arrays operating across air, land, maritime, cyber and space domains. -Layered agile effects formations combining precision fires with scalable, lower-cost autonomous systems. -Agentic artificial intelligence-enabled command and control systems designed to synchronize sensing and effects. -Durable force disposition capable of sustaining operations inside anti-access and area denial environments.

The command is also incorporating lessons learned from ongoing global conflicts, including drone warfare and integrated air defense operations observed in Europe and the Middle East.

“We built the CDCL in terms of the Indo-Pacific,” Burroughs said, “but we think you could probably pick that up and apply it elsewhere with equal effect.”

Army leaders said Multi-Domain Command-Pacific will continue refining the concept through future exercises, experimentation and integration with allies, partners and industry.

“I think our allies and partners are pretty excited,” Burroughs said. “The biggest challenge right now is ingesting the data and publishing it back out in a usable format so everybody can use what the MDC can bring.”

The activation of Multi-Domain Command-Pacific represents a significant milestone in the Army’s modernization effort and its broader effort to adapt to the evolving character of warfare in contested environments.

As a theater enabling command and a joint force enabler, Multi-Domain Command-Pacific plays a vital role in providing the Joint Force cross-domain solutions designed to create multiple dilemmas and neutralize adversary anti-access and area denial networks.