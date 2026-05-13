Brunson Visits U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command
“We cannot look at ourselves in silos of excellence while our adversaries operate globally,” Brunson said. “The U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command and U.S. Forces Korea are working the same problem from different angles, and defending the homelands depends on us getting that integration right.”
The visit reinforced Brunson’s emphasis on defending both the United States and the Republic of Korea through forward presence and allied readiness.
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