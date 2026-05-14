Breaking Barriers: Capt. Nicholas Cuningham Sets New 1,000-Pound Lifting Record at Camp Darby

A soldier from the 839th Transportation Battalion has etched his name into the local record books, setting a new benchmark for physical excellence within the ranks.

“On Monday, May 4, 2026, Capt. Nicholas Cuningham became the first individual in years to surpass the 1,000-pound lifting milestone at the Camp Darby fitness center, said Ladi Pecsuk, Camp Darby, Sports and Fitness.

Cuningham achieved a combined total of 1,010 pounds across the three primary powerlifting disciplines: the squat, bench press, and deadlift.

"I finished with a 245-pound bench press, a 375-pound squat, and a 390-pound deadlift," Cuningham said. "I feel like there was still more in the tank, but that just means I have room to grow next time."

The "1,000-Pound Club" is a significant marker in the fitness community, demanding a blend of explosive power and technical proficiency. For Cuningham, reaching this tier was the culmination of a rigorous regimen defined by discipline and training.

"This achievement highlights more than just personal strength," said Pecsuk. "It reflects the high standards of physical endurance and mission readiness that we strive for every day in the 839th Transportation Battalion."

Cuningham’s record-breaking performance, the first at the installation in recent memory, serves as an example of the Army’s dedication to elite physical fitness as a pillar of both leadership and operational excellence. "This achievement highlights more than just personal strength," Pecsuk said.

Balancing the demands of leadership with elite-level training required a "back to basics" approach. Cuningham utilized the 5/3/1 method, a progression plan that allowed him to make steady gains while managing his busy schedule.

"Balancing this with XO duties meant training before work or during the duty day," Cuningham said. "With limited free time, I kept each session to 40 to 60 minutes and stayed consistent. No matter what, I made sure this goal didn’t interfere with my job or my responsibilities at home."

Cuningham also emphasized that nutrition and recovery were the most challenging yet vital components of his success. Maintaining a strict intake of 200 grams of protein and roughly 2,500 calories a day, he followed the "80/20 rule" to remain accountable while still enjoying family time.

Despite a history of back and knee injuries, at one point being advised to stop lifting and running entirely, Cuningham refused to let physical setbacks define his career.

"Health, physical, mental, and spiritual, are the foundations of everything we do in the Army," he said. "A mentor once told me that if you’re unhealthy in any of those areas, you simply won’t perform at your best. If I’m healthy, I can be the best teammate and leader possible for the Soldiers of the 839th."

The strategy paid off; the week prior to hitting the 1,000-pound mark, Cuningham recorded his highest Army Combat Fitness Test score to date.

As the first Soldier at the installation to clear this hurdle in recent memory, Cuningham’s performance serves as a testament to the Army’s emphasis on peak physical conditioning as a cornerstone of leadership and operational success.

Looking ahead, the captain isn't finished. He has set his sights on a 1,135-pound total in the near term, with a goal of reaching up to 1,300 pounds before departing Camp Darby.

"Just start," Cuningham said as advice to fellow Soldiers. "That’s the biggest hurdle. The rest will come with consistency, patience, and smart training."

Date Taken: 05.14.2026 Date Posted: 05.14.2026 09:56 Story ID: 565255 Location: LIVORNO, IT Web Views: 34 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breaking Barriers: Capt. Nicholas Cuningham Sets New 1,000-Pound Lifting Record at Camp Darby, by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.