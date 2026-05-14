Natrion Launches New Battery Product Lines for Uncrewed Systems

Key attributes of Natrion's new Cirrus and Stratus battery pouch cell product lines.

Expanded Capabilities Enable Lower-Cost, High-Energy Attritable Batteries

The defense sector in particular desperately needs better-performing, US-made battery cells that are right-sized and optimized for these applications” — Alex Kosyakov, cofounder and CEO of Natrion

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American battery materials company Natrion today announced it will begin production of defense-optimized battery cells, in addition to its flagship battery components. Designed specifically for uncrewed, battery-powered systems like drones, surface and underwater vessels, ground vehicles, and humanoids, Natrion’s cells deliver nearly 80% more energy density than available Li-ion cell alternatives while remaining cost-competitive and certifiable to National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Section 842 supply chain requirements. This new product line builds on Natrion’s longstanding partnership with the United States Air Force and Navy, which have awarded the company multiple contracts since the company’s inception.Natrion is expanding its capabilities to manufacture full battery cells end-to-end in support of these new product lines. Called Cirrus and Stratus, the new cells leverage anode-free and lithium-metal architectures, respectively, based on the company’s proprietary Active Separator material. The pouch cells are specifically sized to be dimensionally equivalent to existing battery packs assembled from more typical 21700-type Li-ion cylindrical cells. That means Cirrus- and Stratus-based packs can be swapped in place of standard Li-ion packs in virtually any system, delivering the same form factor and up to 80% more energy capacity with virtually no added weight. The technology unlocks cost-saving, superior battery performance across multiple defense and commercial applications.“The defense sector in particular desperately needs better-performing, US-made battery cells that are right-sized and optimized for these applications,” said Alex Kosyakov, cofounder and CEO at Natrion. “Despite their vastly different requirements, current military systems have long been forced to rely on one-size-fits-all lithium-ion batteries that increase battery costs and waste precious rare minerals, while being poorly optimized for their mission. It’s a lose-lose. Today, we’re fixing that: creating mission-optimized battery cells at a dramatically lower price point, with better endurance and capability, reduced reliance on rare minerals, and manufactured on American soil.”The ratio of battery energy capacity to weight is known as energy density, and in drones this is a key metric that influences operating time, payload capability, and maneuverability. While standard Li-ion cells top out at roughly 250-280 watt-hours of energy per kilogram (Wh/kg), Natrion's anode-free cells exceed 450 Wh/kg, meaning a drone carrying the same payload can fly significantly farther and faster. Offering 100 to 250+ charge/discharge cycles of lifespan, Natrion’s new cells are optimized for attritable high-performance platforms.“Higher-energy density Li-ion cells exist, but the tradeoff for performance is often much higher cost,” said Philip Lee, Natrion’s VP of Business Development for Asia-Pacific and former naval aviator in the Republic of Korea Navy. “Attritable uncrewed systems need inexpensive power sources that are readily replaceable with robust, local production supply chains, in addition to being very high in energy density. That is what we are offering with Cirrus and Stratus.”Normally, Li-ion batteries are assembled in specialized “dry rooms” with precise humidity control. The cells can then take weeks to finish aging following assembly before being shipped. Natrion’s new Cirrus cells have been specifically designed for low-cost, open-air assembly with standard equipment and require less than two days of aging.“This dramatically lowers capital and operational costs, allowing us to replace batteries at unprecedented rates. The improved energy density enables extended duration and new mission capabilities that Li-ion simply can’t match,” added Lee.Natrion is shipping cell samples for user testing. Expansion of the company’s cell production capabilities has been accelerated by Natrion’s existing high-volume Active Separator manufacturing line in Buffalo, NY.About NatrionNatrion is a battery materials pioneer, developing critical advanced components necessary to secure our energy future. The company’s flagship Active Separator enables safer, more resilient, and higher energy density batteries while being fully made in America. Natrion is partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense, marquee commercial organizations including LG Energy Solution, and leading research and academic institutions. Investors backing Natrion include CIRI Ventures, Mark Cuban, TechNexus Venture Collaborative, and Tamarack Global. The company operates out of Illinois and New York.

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