Hollywood Climate Summit Unveils 2026 Programming, Returning to Los Angeles June 3-4

Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Hollywood Climate Summit, returning to Los Angeles June 3-4. Visit HollywoodClimateSummit.com/tickets

Seventh annual conference returns with programming across entertainment, culture & climate storytelling

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hollywood Climate Summit unveiled the programming for its 2026 summit, returning June 3 - 4 for two days of interactive conversations, networking experiences, workshops, plant-based eats, and cross-sector collaboration across climate and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now at HollywoodClimateSummit.com.Now in its seventh year, the Hollywood Climate Summit is the flagship annual conference from Context Collaborative , a nonprofit that directs cultural attention to climate issues and leveling up how they resonate across the stories, platforms, and experiences people love. This year's summit will bring together entertainment and media professionals, storytellers, executives, artists, scientists, advocates, and cultural leaders for action-oriented programming designed to advance climate literacy and deepen engagement across the global media ecosystem.Programming will take place across two iconic Los Angeles venues, starting on June 3 at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills and continuing on June 4 at The Ebell of Los Angeles. For the full schedule and latest updates, visit HollywoodClimateSummit.com.Highlighted sessions and conversations for the 2026 conference include:Pluribus: One Mind, One Planet?Speakers: Karolina Wydra (Actor, Pluribus), Alison Tatlock (EP/Writer, Pluribus), Steph Spiers (Founder, EP, Future in Bloom)The Overview EffectSpeakers: Bill Wolkoff (Writer, Co-EP, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Melissa Navia (Actor, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Manju Bangalore (Astronaut-In-Training & Founder, Operation Period), Garrett Reisman (Engineer, Former NASA Astronaut)The Plastic DetoxSpeakers: Peyton List (Actor, Advocate), Josh Murphy (Co-Director, The Plastic Detox), Dr. Jasmine McDonald (Associate Professor of Epidemiology, Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health), Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr. (President & CEO, Hip Hop Caucus), Heather McTeer Toney (Executive Director, Beyond Petrochemicals)The Endgame: A Live Playthrough of Climate Storylines in GamesHost: Erika Ishii (Actor, Host)On the Stand: The People v. Big Meat & DairySpeakers: Esteban Gast (Comedian), Joanna Hausmann (Writer, Comedian), Milana Vayntrub (Actor, Comedian), Joey Bragg (Actor, Comedian), Anna Garcia (Comedian), Suzie Hicks (Educator, Filmmaker)How Food Tells Our StoriesSpeakers: Tiny Chef (The Tiny Chef Show), Maggie Baird (Actor, Activist), Carmen Santillan (Founder, Cena Vegan), Alex Blue Davis (Actor, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19)Greenlight California: Why Hollywood's Future Depends on California's InfrastructureSpeakers: Bill Wolkoff (Writer, Co-EP, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Carter Lavin (Co-Founder, Transbay Coalition)Seeking Common Ground: Stories to Shape A New Era of ConservationSpeakers: Benji Backer (Founder, Nature is Nonpartisan), Scott Shigeoka (Author, SEEK), Sacha Spector (Director of Environmental Programs, Doris Duke Foundation)Global Spotlight: India's Creative Economy, Climate Reality, & Global ReachSpeakers: Richa Moorjani (Actor, Activist), Tamseel Hussain (Founder, CEO, PLUC), Veerabhadran Ramanathan (Distinguished Research Professor, UC San Diego Scripps Institution of Oceanography)Chew On This: LIVE Doc PitchCompetition Judges: James Wilks (The Game Changers), Kip Andersen (What The Health, Cowspiracy), Stephanie Soechtig (Poisoned, Fed Up)SCORCHED: Comedy ShowComedians: Reggie Watts, Esteban Gast, Rasheda Crockett, Andrew Zuber, Brittany Bell Surratt, Brad EinsteinHollywood Climate Summit partners include Minderoo Pictures, The Carmack Collective, Netflix, Climate Power, Doris Duke Foundation, NRDC Rewrite the Future, Universal Entertainment, Re:wild, CAA Foundation, UTA Foundation, SmartSource, Who Let The Docs Out, US High Speed Rail, Warner Bros. Discovery, Hip Hop Caucus, SPIKE Center for Sustainability Education, Scriptation, UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Better Food Foundation, Rebel Cheese, and Setswap.Committed to promoting sustainable event practices, the summit is working with multiple partners like Good Planet Innovation, r.World, Cinelease, Quixote, Saniset Fleet, Support + Feed, Everyday Action, + more for low-emission transportation, reusable drinkware, and a plant-based, locally-sourced food experience.The Hollywood Climate Summit is an annual multi-day hybrid conference that creates a cross-sector community space for thousands of entertainment and media professionals from film, television, gaming, social media, marketing, and music to take action on climate. The event gathers filmmakers, executives, artists, environmental organizations, scientists, and other experts to exchange ideas and inspire each other's work. Year-round, Hollywood Climate Summit produces immersive learning experiences that make climate information feel like entertainment. To date HCS has engaged over 40,000 creative professionals and 7,000 companies across 65 countries.

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