Renaissance BioScience Files Patent Application for Advanced Yeast-derived VLP RNA Delivery Technology

Renaissance BioScience is a world leader in yeast development innovative, market-ready, functional microorganisms that provide cost-effective solutions to address environmental and industrial challenges in agriculture, animal and human health, food, energ

“Virus-like particle” technology expands the agricultural, health and industrial applications of Renaissance's yeast-based RNA production and delivery systems

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaissance BioScience Corp., a global leader in bioengineered yeast, today announced the filing of a provisional patent application for a highly advanced, yeast-derived, virus-like particle (“VLP”) technology designed for the production, stabilization and efficient delivery of RNA for use across a broad range of agricultural, biocontrol and therapeutic applications.Virus-Like Particles (VLPs) are non-infectious, nanoscale, multiprotein structures that closely mimic the physical organization, shape, and conformation of authentic native viruses but lack sufficient viral genetic material for replication.Importantly, the Renaissance VLP platform allows the Company to expand well beyond its current focus on RNAi-based biopesticides targeting chewing insect pests, into many additional high-value applications, including potential biocontrol of non-chewing insect pests, fungicides and herbicides, as well as future therapeutic delivery opportunities in animal and human health. The particles can be purified for specific downstream uses or retained within yeast cells depending on the intended application. The VLPs are significantly smaller than yeast cells, enabling expanded delivery applications where smaller particle size may offer advantages.The new intellectual property builds upon Renaissance’s existing proprietary yeast-based RNA platform technologies. This VLP technology, generated by yeast, significantly increases RNA production quantities, amplification, stabilization and delivery efficiency for multiple downstream applications. It is intended to complement Renaissance’s existing yeast-based RNA platform delivery systems, with each platform offering advantages for different end-use markets and applications.Renaissance invites industrial inquiries for potential collaboration to develop products and solutions using this novel and powerful RNA production and delivery technology.About Renaissance BioScience Corp.Based in Vancouver, Canada, Renaissance is a global-leading yeast bioengineering company developing innovative, market-ready, functional microorganisms that provide cost-effective innovative solutions to address environmental and industrial challenges in agriculture, food, nutrition, and animal and human health. For more information: www.renaissancebioscience.com ###For media information:Steve CampbellCampbell & Company Strategies Inc.renaissance@ccom-pr.comFor commercial inquiries:Sam Lee, PhDBusiness Development & StrategyRenaissance BioScience Corp.slee@renaissancebioscience.com

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