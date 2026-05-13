Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow is recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month this May by emphasizing the importance of mental well-being and encouraging Marines, sailors and civilians to take advantage of available resources across the installation.

Mental health plays a critical role in overall readiness, resilience and quality of life. Maintaining psychological well-being allows individuals to effectively manage stress, perform their duties and support those around them.

“When we talk about being ‘ready’ for a job or a mission, we usually think about physical strength or knowing the technical stuff,” explained Ika Thomas, Family Advocacy Program prevention and education specialist and victim advocate. “But if you look at the research, your mental health is actually the ‘invisible engine’ that keeps everything else running. Whether you're a Marine on duty or a civilian at a regular job, your brain is what controls your performance.”

Behavioral Health services aboard MCLB Barstow provide confidential support, counseling and education to help individuals navigate personal and professional challenges. These services are designed to promote resilience and ensure personnel have access to the care they need.

“We often hear people say seeking mental health support is not a sign of weakness but of strength,” said Jesica Grow, Family Advocacy Program clinician and new parent support home visitor. “It takes strength to reach out for help and courage to prioritize your mental well-being. There doesn’t have to be anything ‘wrong’ to benefit from counseling services and we encourage you to consider ways you can strengthen your mental well-being. Remember, Behavioral Health is here to support you with many counseling service options to include counseling, classes, and resources.”

In addition to professional resources, small daily actions can support mental well-being. Prioritizing sleep, maintaining physical fitness, staying connected with others and taking time to decompress are all effective ways to manage stress.

Installation officials also encourage personnel to look out for one another and foster a culture where conversations about mental health are supported and normalized.

“Mental health is an important part of a Marine’s ‘total fitness’ and can directly impact their ability to perform their duties and to be mission ready,” Grow said. “General Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, stated, ‘I firmly believe that mental readiness is just as critical to our combat readiness as physical fitness.’ Marines and civilians alike can benefit from taking care of their mental health to improve their overall well-being and readiness.”

MCLB Barstow continues to provide multiple avenues of support for those in need, including Behavioral Health services, chaplain support and other community-based programs aimed at strengthening resilience and overall well-being.

Mental Health Awareness Month serves as a reminder that taking care of mental health is essential to sustaining a ready and capable force.

To learn more about behavioral health services available on our installation or to receive resources for other available counseling services, please contact behavioral health at 760-577-6533 or stop by building 218 during business hours Monday-Friday 0730-1600. The Military Crisis Line is available 24/7/365 by dialing 988 then press 1.

Date Taken: 05.13.2026 Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:24 Story ID: 565209 Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mental Health Awareness Month, by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.