Zero-trust runtime security for autonomous AI agents

Open standard enables any vendor to implement zero-trust security for AI agents with verifiable conformance

Agent security is an industry challenge, not a competitive advantage. We're publishing OATS so any vendor can implement verifiable security guarantees.” — Jascha Wanger, ThirdKey AI

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThirdKey AI Publishes Open Agent Trust Stack (OATS) v1.3.0ThirdKey AI today published the Open Agent Trust Stack (OATS) version 1.3.0, an open specificationdefining how autonomous AI agents should be secured at runtime. As enterprises deploy AI agentsthat execute consequential actions — querying databases, sending communications, managingcredentials, invoking cloud services — existing security frameworks have proven inadequate forsystems where AI-driven actions are irreversible, execute at machine speed, and originate fromorchestration layers vulnerable to prompt injection."AI agents are executing consequential actions in enterprise environments, but the security modelhasn't caught up," said Jascha Wanger, founder of ThirdKey AI. "Current approaches try tointercept arbitrary actions and decide which to block. OATS inverts this by constraining whatactions can be expressed in the first place, making dangerous actions structurally inexpressible."Five-Layer ArchitectureOATS specifies five integrated security layers:- ORGA Reasoning Loop: Typestate programming makes policy enforcement structurally unbypassable atcompile time- Tool Contracts: Declarative interfaces constrain agent–tool interactions to typed, validatedparameters, with content sanitization (new in v1.3.0) for invisible-Unicode and homoglyph defense- Identity Stack: Bidirectional cryptographic verification, with explicit algorithm allowlists(new in v1.3.0) that require JWT verifiers to reject unsafe algorithm classes- Policy Engine: Formally verifiable authorization decisions evaluated outside LLM influence,fail-closed by construction- Audit Journal: Hash-chained, Ed25519-signed records providing tamper-evident forensicreconstruction, with W3C Trace Context propagation (new in v1.3.0) for multi-agent forensicstitchingEmpirical ValidationThe specification is informed by approximately nine months of autonomous operation throughThirdKey's Symbiont reference implementation . Initial results validate five of seven coreconformance requirements through three companion preprints, evaluated across nine widely availablehosted LLMs including GPT-5, Claude Haiku 4.5, Gemini 2.5 Pro, DeepSeek-V3.1, and Qwen3-235B.Key findings:- 263 forbidden tool-call attempts refused, zero reaching execution across 874 adversarial runs- 333 of 335 argument-injection attempts blocked through tool-contract validation across eightattack categories (100% bite-rate against hostile inputs)- 0/560 escape on four pure-action vectors against Symbiont, versus 88–98% pooled escape rates onpermissive Python and Docker-isolated Python substrates with the same lures and models — thecomparative claim that single-substrate evaluations cannot make- The two-fences finding: in stack-stripping ablation, the executor profile-of-one fence refused219 out-of-profile dispatches even with the policy engine disabled, demonstrating that the actionlayer is two independent fences operating in series- Performance: Cedar policy gate adds 30–95 µs per call, content sanitizer adds ~345 ns — ordersof magnitude below LLM inference latencyThe v1.3.0 release also identifies a bounded refinement: on content-shape attacks, six of sevenevaluated models cluster at 1–4% bypass while GPT-5 alone retains ~16% — the "regex ceiling"against frontier models, addressed as a research direction rather than a v1.3.0 spec change.Vendor-Neutral StandardOATS is model-agnostic, framework-agnostic, and vendor-neutral. The conformance requirements(C1–C7 mandatory, E1–E9 extended, with E9 newly added in v1.3.0) enable comparable evaluationacross different agent platforms and implementations."Agent security is an industry challenge, not a competitive advantage," Wanger continued. "We'republishing OATS as an open standard so that any vendor — from cloud providers to startup agentframeworks — can implement these requirements and provide enterprises with verifiable securityguarantees."Regulatory and Compliance SupportThe OATS audit journal provides technical infrastructure supporting HIPAA, SOC2, SOX, and GDPRrequirements. Version 1.3.0 adds an explicit redaction protocol (§9.6) for sensitive parameterssuch as API keys and credentials, keeping the fact of dispatch auditable while removing secretvalues from long-lived logs. This support is particularly relevant for healthcare, financialservices, and government deployments where the consequences of unauthorized agent actions could besevere.Comparison with Existing ApproachesOATS distinguishes itself through architectural innovations not found together in prior work:allow-list enforcement rather than deny-list interception; compile-time policy enforcement ratherthan runtime checking; bidirectional cryptographic identity with per-credential-class algorithmallowlists; formal conformance criteria; and comparative empirical validation against OS-isolationbaselines.Open Source ImplementationThirdKey AI is releasing OATS as an open specification at openagenttruststack.org. The completev1.3.0 specification is published at zenodo.org/records/20298543 with DOI 10.5281/zenodo.20298543for permanent citation. The three companion preprints — typestate-enforced agent loops(10.5281/zenodo.19896446), declarative tool-argument contracts (10.5281/zenodo.19957596), andsubstrate comparison (10.5281/zenodo.20043247) — provide the empirical grounding.The Symbiont reference implementation is available under Apache 2.0, enabling enterprises todeploy OATS-compliant infrastructure without licensing barriers. Symbiont v1.14.0 (May 2026)shipped alongside the v1.3.0 specification, responding to an independent security audit covering 5critical, 7 high, 10 medium, and 9 low findings — several of which motivated the v1.3.0SHOULD-level additions.Future DevelopmentThe most important next deliverable identified in v1.3.0 is multi-implementation conformance —building an independent OATS-compliant runtime in a different language ecosystem and verifyingthat the conformance criteria reproduce. Other targets include closing the content-shape ceilingagainst frontier models through structural validator design, expanding empirical coverage tocontext accumulation under load and Gate-influence probing, and incorporating findings fromcontrolled production case studies.ThirdKey AI is engaging with industry standards bodies to explore formal standardization paths andwelcomes participation from vendors, researchers, and enterprise security teams.About ThirdKey AIThirdKey AI, operating as Tarnover LLC, develops cryptographic trust infrastructure for enterpriseAI agents in regulated industries. The company focuses on healthcare, finance, and governmentapplications where security, compliance, and audit requirements demand verifiable controls overautonomous AI behavior. Founded by Jascha Wanger, ThirdKey AI combines AI security research withpractical enterprise deployment experience.For more information, visit openagenttruststack.org or read the full specification atzenodo.org/records/20298543.

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