SMART Compliance Selected for NVIDIA Inception Program

SMART Compliance NVIDIA Inception Program

AI-powered GovTech platform joins NVIDIA’s elite startup accelerator to advance GPU-accelerated environmental compliance for public agencies

Joining NVIDIA Inception validates our vision: that GPU-accelerated AI will transform how public agencies manage environmental compliance. This partnership gives us the tools to make that real.” — Zane Harvey, CTO & Co-Founder, SMART Compliance

IRWINDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMART Compliance , the leading cloud-native SaaS platform for California environmental compliance, today announced its selection to NVIDIA Inception — a premier accelerator program designed to nurture startups advancing the state of the art in AI and data science.Through the Inception program, SMART Compliance gains access to NVIDIA GPU cloud credits, CUDA and TensorRT SDKs, NVIDIA NIM inference microservices, Deep Learning Institute training, and connections to NVIDIA’s public sector investor network — accelerating the company’s GPU-powered AI roadmap while preserving its high growth capital structure.What NVIDIA Inception Enables for SMART Compliance:LLM Compliance Assistant: An AI regulatory advisor fine-tuned on California’s SB 1383, AB 1826, and SB 54/EPR — deployed via NVIDIA NIM for GPU-accelerated inference, giving jurisdiction staff instant answers grounded in actual regulatory text.Computer Vision for Waste Streams: GPU-powered image analysis of hauler collection data to automatically classify waste stream composition and improve diversion rate accuracy.Predictive Compliance & Forecasting: Machine learning models that flag at-risk jurisdictions before CalRecycle penalties occur and forecast diversion rate trends across the state.About SMART ComplianceSMART Compliance is the leading cloud-native SaaS platform for California environmental compliance, helping jurisdictions and haulers meet SB 1383, AB 1826, SB 54/EPR, and other state mandates. The high growth company combines regulatory expertise with modern data infrastructure to streamline diversion reporting, reduce CalRecycle penalties, and accelerate the path to a more sustainable California. Learn more at smartcompliance.tech.© 2025 NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

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