EXPANDING ACCESS TO LAW STUDIES IN FLORIDA CREATES A WIN

May 13, 2026, 5:01 a.m. ET

A shift to virtual proceedings has reduced opportunities for young attorneys to gain in-person courtroom experience.

A free "Courtroom Series" in Florida offers law students and young lawyers practical litigation skills from judges and trial attorneys.

The author advocates for experienced lawyers to mentor the next generation to strengthen the legal system.

The strength of our legal system depends not only on the laws we write, but on the lawyers we train.

For decades, the legal profession has been built on a foundation of mentorship, continuing education, and the shared responsibility to pass down knowledge from one generation to the next. Yet, as the demands of modern litigation grow more complex, access to meaningful, practical legal education, particularly for young lawyers and law students— has become increasingly uneven.

At the same time, the profession has undergone a rapid shift toward virtual proceedings and remote practice. While these tools have improved efficiency and expanded access, they have also reduced opportunities for young attorneys to develop the in-person courtroom instincts that are critical to effective advocacy, from reading a jury to managing the dynamics of live testimony.

Trial advocacy, client representation, and ethical decision-making cannot be fully developed in a classroom alone. They are refined through experience, observation, and direct engagement with seasoned practitioners who understand the nuances of the courtroom and the broader responsibilities of the profession.

Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand how mentorship and continuing legal education shape not only better lawyers, but stronger advocates for the communities they serve. From serving as an adjunct professor to lecturing across the country and authoring more than 200 articles on civil litigation, I have remained committed to advancing legal education beyond traditional pathways.

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For many aspiring attorneys, financial barriers and limited access to professional networks can stand in the way of growth. That is why scholarship programs and free educational initiatives are so critical. Over the years, my firm and The Leesfield Family Foundation have supported more than 100 scholarships for law students, with a focus on those who may not otherwise could pursue or advance in the legal profession.

More recently, this commitment has taken shape through the development of a “Courtroom Series,” a free, monthly program designed to provide law students and young lawyers with hands-on exposure to litigation and trial skills. The program brings together judges and experienced trial attorneys to share practical insights that are rarely captured in textbooks, while also offering continuing legal education credit through The Florida Bar.

Importantly, the program is expanding its reach. While it has traditionally been offered in person, it will now also be available virtually to students at Florida State University’s College of Law, creating a bridge between hands-on training and the realities of a more digital legal environment.

As Florida continues to grow, so does the complexity of the legal issues facing its residents, from consumer protection and product safety to personal injury, maritime law, and emerging areas of liability. Ensuring that the next generation of attorneys is equipped to navigate these challenges requires a renewed investment in practical trial experience that is both rigorous and accessible.

The legal profession must continue to embrace mentorship as a defining characteristic of leadership. Experienced attorneys have a unique opportunity to shape the future of the field through the knowledge they share. The challenge to more experienced trial lawyers is to “lift as we rise.”

At its best, the law is a vehicle for public safety, accountability, and justice. But those outcomes depend on the preparedness and integrity of the lawyers who carry that responsibility forward.

Expanding access to legal education, particularly through free and inclusive opportunities, is one of the most effective ways to strengthen that foundation.

Because when we invest in the next generation of lawyers, we are ultimately investing in the communities they will serve.

Students interested in signing up for the series can email Carmen Marrero at marrero@leesfield.com.

Ira Leesfield is founding partner, Leesfield & Partners.

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