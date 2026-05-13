Corps of Engineers seeks public comments on Twin Cities bank stabilization project

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments and will host a public meeting on a proposed project to stabilize a portion of the Minnesota River bank within the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge near Bloomington, Minnesota.

The meeting will be May 27, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge visitor center, located at 3815 American Boulevard E, Bloomington. A short presentation with an overview of the project will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by an open house where the public is invited to discuss the project and ask questions of agency representatives.

The proposed project includes a combination of bank stabilization and erosion control. The objectives of the project are to protect and maintain the Continental Grain Marsh within the project area; and restore, protect and maintain the riverbank and riparian plant communities of the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge Wilkie unit.

The Corps of Engineers is in the process of conducting a review of the environmental effects of this project in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act. A copy of the environmental assessment can be viewed and downloaded at:https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. A final determination on the draft EA will be made following the public review period.

Comments should be submitted no later than June 15. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed tomailto:CEMVP_Planning@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.

This project is funded under the authority of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program and intended to ensure the coordinated development and enhancement of the Upper Mississippi River system with primary emphasis on habitat restoration projects and resource monitoring. In the 40-year history of the program, more than 60 habitat projects benefiting approximately 100,000 acres on the Upper Mississippi River, from Minneapolis to St. Louis, have been completed.

-30-