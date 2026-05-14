Absolute ERP Relaunch: From Manufacturing Roots To Reinforcing AI & Multi-Industry Focus

Nadeem Pasha,CEO , Absolute ERP, Speaking at launch event

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Absolute ERP has successfully transferred its platform and repositioned itself, reinventing its journey from manufacturing to a dynamic cloud-based ERP driven by AI that simplifies operations across numerous industries globally.The company dedicated years to simplifying industry’s major ERP bottleneck: manufacturing operations with complex bills of materials, production scheduling across multiple locations, and real-time inventory tracking. That engineering discipline now anchors a broader platform designed for businesses, surpassing entry-level systems or caught in traditional software they've customized beyond recognition.Nadeem Pasha, CEO of Absolute ERP, framed the expansion bluntly: "We didn't build another generic ERP and add manufacturing modules later. We did it backwards. We started with the hardest operational problems, solved them properly, and then opened the platform to industries where those same principles apply. Distribution, trading, retail—they all hit the same walls when they scale. We've already knocked those walls down."The bold move toward a cutting-edge, adaptable, and progressive ecosystem powered by cloud innovation and AI-enabled automation is symbolized by Absolute ERP's new identity. The relaunch brings forth an architecture built for modern scale, featuring:1. Cloud-Based Infrastructure: Smooth deployment covering full cloud configurations for compliance-driven industries.2. API-First Integration : Ensuring seamless connectivity with the existing tech ecosystem alongside a redesigned, user-friendly interface.3. Built-in Automation: Intelligent workflows developed for faster fulfillment cycles.4. Real-Time Analytics : Real-time data built directly into operational workflows, rather than appended later.Ahmed Hassan Algammal, VP of Sales & Marketing (MEA), highlighted a pattern he sees across the regional SME sector: "Companies come to us after their third or fourth ERP attempt. They've tried the big names, the cheap options, the 'flexible' platforms that turned into maintenance nightmares. What they actually need is software that matches how their operations already work—not a system that forces them to rebuild their business around someone else's logic."Absolute ERP spans across the GCC, MENA, and South Asia, with sector focus in discrete and process manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and multi-company trading groups.About Absolute ERP : Absolute ERP is an ISO certified, cloud-based ERP software company built to simplify and unify business operations across several industries. Backed with 15+ years of experience, 150+ professionals, and a global client base, the company has embraced advanced AI, introducing automation, real-time insights, and adaptability to businesses.For more information, visit: www.erpabsolute.com Media Contact: info@erpabsolute.com

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