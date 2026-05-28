ClinCapture Expands Captivate® AI with AI-Assisted Study Build for Clinical Trials

Captivate AI Dashboard Screenshot Rule Prompt Screenshot Rule Validation Result

New AI-powered capabilities help sponsors and CROs accelerate protocol-to-build workflows, edit check generation, and study startup timelines.

Sponsors and CROs are under constant pressure to launch faster, and Captivate AI is designed to dramatically accelerate the path from protocol to production while keeping teams fully in control.” — Amanda McLean

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClinCapture today announced expanded AI capabilities within its Captivate eClinical platform focused on accelerating clinical trial study build workflows and reducing operational bottlenecks associated with database configuration, edit check programming, and protocol digitization.The expansion builds on ClinCapture’s previously announced AI initiatives and introduces a more operationally focused approach to intelligent clinical trial build automation through Captivate AI, embedded directly within the Captivate Build environment.The latest capabilities are designed to help sponsors, CROs, clinical data managers, and study build teams reduce repetitive manual configuration work while maintaining human oversight, regulatory alignment, and workflow flexibility.“AI is creating a fundamental shift in how clinical trials will be operationalized,” said Scott Weidley, CEO of ClinCapture. “For decades, study build has remained heavily manual despite growing trial complexity and increasing pressure on sponsors and CROs to move faster. Captivate AI is designed to help modernize that infrastructure through intelligent workflow acceleration while preserving the oversight, flexibility, and control required in regulated clinical research.”The expanded Captivate AI functionality includes an AI-powered Rule Builder currently available within Captivate Build. The feature enables users to generate complex validation rules, edit checks, cross-form queries, and workflow logic using natural language prompts rather than manually programming structured expressions.Examples include generating protocol-driven screening logic, visit window validations, automated notifications, and advanced calculation rules directly from plain-language instructions.ClinCapture also confirmed that additional AI-assisted study build capabilities are currently in beta and planned for phased release beginning later this year. These include protocol-assisted eCRF generation, AI-generated event matrices, suggested edit checks, workflow recommendations, and reusable AI-generated form libraries designed to accelerate protocol-to-build workflows.The company stated that the broader goal of Captivate AI is not autonomous clinical trial execution, but intelligent operational acceleration designed to help study teams move from manual multi-week build cycles toward timelines measured in days or hours for many workflows.“Clinical teams don’t have time for weeks of repetitive build work anymore,” said Amanda McLean, VP of Sales & Customer Enablement at ClinCapture. “Sponsors and CROs are under constant pressure to launch faster, and Captivate AI is designed to dramatically accelerate the path from protocol to production while keeping teams fully in control.”Unlike AI systems focused on patient-facing data analysis, Captivate AI is embedded specifically within the study build environment and is designed for operational configuration workflows rather than clinical decision-making. ClinCapture emphasized that the AI workflow environment does not interact with patient PHI or PII.“All AI-generated outputs remain draft recommendations requiring human review and approval before deployment,” added Weidley. “We believe AI in clinical research should enhance operational efficiency and reduce repetitive build tasks, not replace clinical expertise, oversight, or regulatory controls.”Captivate AI is integrated across the broader Captivate ecosystem, including EDC, ePRO/eCOA, eConsent, and decentralized trial workflows through a unified build architecture designed to support flexible study configuration across connected clinical systems.ClinCapture also shared that future roadmap initiatives include intelligent workflow recommendations, predictive operational benchmarking, reusable study intelligence, and advanced study simulation capabilities leveraging anonymized operational patterns from more than a decade of clinical trial workflows across thousands of studies.As clinical trials become increasingly decentralized, data-intensive, and operationally complex, ClinCapture believes intelligent workflow infrastructure will play a growing role in helping sponsors and CROs improve scalability, reduce startup delays, and streamline clinical operations.To learn more about Captivate AI, visit:About ClinCaptureClinCapture is a provider of AI-powered eClinical software solutions for clinical trials, including Electronic Data Capture (EDC) , ePRO/eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, and decentralized trial technologies through its Captivate platform. ClinCapture supports sponsors, CROs, medical device companies, and research organizations worldwide with flexible, scalable clinical trial infrastructure designed to accelerate study execution and operational efficiency.Media Contact:Carly Illeckmarketing@clincapture.com

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