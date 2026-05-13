Big Box Who? Window Replacement is a Tempe-based window replacement business offering Milgard windows, patio doors, and installation services.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Built around direct pricing and clear project numbers, Big Box Who? Window Replacement offers window replacement and installation services for residents comparing Window Companies in Tempe, AZ . The business works with Milgard windows, patio doors, and residential installation needs shaped by Arizona heat, UV exposure, and cooling demands.Founded after reviewing how large window providers price residential projects, the business removes sales commissions, agency fees, layered corporate costs, and pressure-based quoting from its model. Project pricing is based on window count, size, style, glass options, measurements, installation conditions, and direct manufacturer relationships rather than inflated opening numbers or temporary discount language.Service options include dual-pane Low-E windows, patio door replacement, picture windows, casement windows, double hung windows, sliding windows, awning windows, bay windows, and specialty windows. Installation work covers measurements, sealing, insulation, placement, and product fit. The service also addresses common Arizona window concerns, including hot interior glass, condensation between panes, fading interior surfaces, and frames that stick, rattle, or fail to seal.Compared with large window companies, Big Box Who? Window Replacement operates with a leaner structure designed to reduce unnecessary overhead. The company uses in-house marketing, direct Milgard relationships, and a related business connection with Arizona Shutter Company, a window treatment company operated by the same ownership team. In some cases, homeowners who have worked with Arizona Shutter Company may already have window measurements or project information available, helping simplify the quoting process. This allows Big Box Who? to keep estimates tied to materials, labor, installation conditions, and product needs rather than sales commissions, inflated opening prices, or corporate operating costs.Business Information:Big Box Who? Window Replacement is a Tempe-based window replacement business offering Milgard windows, patio doors, and installation services. Its work centers on honest quotes, installation crews, direct manufacturer relationships, and pricing without sales commissions.Address: 1403 W 10th Pl, Suite B120‑C, Tempe, AZZip code: 85281

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