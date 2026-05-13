Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis Report on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Network Operations by Product

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The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Network Operations Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven network operations market is rapidly evolving as organizations seek smarter ways to manage the growing complexity of their network environments. By leveraging AI technologies, companies can optimize network performance, improve reliability, and respond to issues with greater speed and precision. Below is an overview of the market size, key growth factors, regional dominance, and current dynamics shaping this sector.

Strong Market Growth and Future Projections for AI-driven Network Operations
The market for AI-driven network operations has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $15.98 billion in 2025 to $19.37 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. This expansion during the historical period can largely be credited to factors such as rising network complexity, an explosion in digital data volumes, the demand for uninterrupted 24/7 network availability, the use of traditional network monitoring tools, and the broadening of enterprise IT infrastructures.

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Looking ahead, the market’s growth trajectory remains strong, with expectations for the size to reach $42.08 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 21.4%. The forecasted growth is driven by wider deployment of AI-powered network solutions, increased adoption of cloud and hybrid deployment models, higher demand for predictive maintenance and traffic optimization, growth in network automation across various sectors, and a growing emphasis on cybersecurity and threat detection. Key trends anticipated during this period include the rise of predictive network analytics, automated fault management, integration of traffic optimization technologies, expansion of managed network services, and enhanced real-time security monitoring capabilities.

Understanding AI-Driven Network Operations and Their Impact
AI-driven network operations utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning to oversee, manage, and fine-tune network performance in real time. These systems process extensive network data to forecast potential issues, automate troubleshooting, and improve overall network reliability with minimal human input. By enabling self-learning and adaptive decision-making, AI-driven operations significantly boost efficiency, scalability, and resilience in network management.

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The Rapid Increase in Data Traffic Spurring Market Growth
One of the most significant factors propelling the AI-driven network operations market is the rapid surge in data traffic. Data traffic represents the amount of digital information transmitted across communication networks. This growth is largely fueled by the increasing consumption of video streaming and other high-bandwidth applications on mobile devices and connected networks. AI-driven network solutions are in high demand as this expanding data volume pressures companies to implement automated monitoring, predictive analytics, and real-time optimization to maintain performance. For example, in November 2025, Ofcom reported that mobile data usage in the UK rose by around 18% year-over-year, reaching over 1.2 billion gigabytes monthly. This highlights the accelerating demand for network capacity and efficiency, directly supporting market growth.

North America Leads the AI-driven Network Operations Market
In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AI-driven network operations market, reflecting its advanced technological infrastructure and early adoption of AI innovations. The overall market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global developments and regional market dynamics.

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Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis Report on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Network Operations by Product

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