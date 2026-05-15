The Business Research Company's The Digital Sovereign Identity Market is projected to grow to USD 23.17 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.4%.

Expected to grow to $23.18 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The digital sovereign identity market is rapidly evolving, driven by the increasing need for secure and user-controlled digital identity solutions. As organizations and individuals seek better ways to manage identity data amidst growing cybersecurity challenges, this market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, regional outlook, and the key trends shaping this sector.

Digital Sovereign Identity Market Size and Projected Growth

The digital sovereign identity market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently. It is expected to rise from $8.82 billion in 2025 to $10.68 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. This historic growth has largely resulted from the increasing digitization of enterprise identity systems, mounting concerns over cybersecurity, stricter regulatory compliance requirements, adoption of centralized identity management, and the growing demand for secure authentication across diverse industries.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow substantially, reaching $23.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.4%. This future expansion is anticipated to be driven by the broader adoption of decentralized identity platforms, greater use of blockchain technology for identity verification, rising demand for user-controlled identity data, the proliferation of cloud-based identity services, and an enhanced focus on cross-industry interoperability of identities. Key developments expected during this period include widespread adoption of decentralized identity wallets, heightened attention to consent management and privacy, deeper integration with authentication and access control systems, growth in identity verification as a service, and increased demand for compliance and regulatory advisory solutions.

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Understanding Digital Sovereign Identity and Its Core Features

Digital sovereign identity is a decentralized digital identity framework that empowers individuals and organizations to fully own, control, and manage their personal identity data, eliminating the need for centralized authorities. The system leverages secure technologies like cryptography and distributed ledger technology to enable trusted identity verification while safeguarding privacy, ensuring data protection, and requiring user consent for data usage.

Cybersecurity Concerns Fueling Demand for Digital Sovereign Identity Solutions

One of the primary forces propelling the growth of the digital sovereign identity market is the rise in cyber threats. These threats encompass malicious activities targeting digital networks and systems, aiming to compromise data security, disrupt business operations, or inflict financial and reputational harm. As industries undergo rapid digital transformation, the potential vulnerabilities exploited by cybercriminals have multiplied.

Digital sovereign identity solutions address these challenges by reducing dependence on centralized identity data repositories and providing users with verifiable, self-controlled digital credentials. This reduces risks related to identity theft, unauthorized access, and large-scale data breaches. For instance, in October 2025, the Australian Cyber Security Hotline reported over 42,500 cyber-related calls for the fiscal year 2024–25, marking a 16% increase from the previous year, underscoring the escalating scale of cyber threats and the corresponding need for stronger identity security.

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Regional Insights Highlighting Growth Dynamics in the Digital Sovereign Identity Market

In 2025, North America dominated the digital sovereign identity market as the largest regional segment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on evolving trends and growth opportunities.

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