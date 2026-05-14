SDLC Corp Becomes Odoo Ready Partner to Strengthen ERP Implementation and Customization Services

SDLC Corp is Now a Official Odoo Ready Partner SDLC Corp (Odoo Ready Partner)

New partnership milestone strengthens SDLC Corp’s ability to deliver scalable Odoo ERP implementation, customization Services for growing businesses.

Becoming an Odoo Ready Partner is an important achievement for SDLC Corp and a strong validation of our commitment to ERP-led digital transformation,” — Kishan Srivastava (CEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SDLC Corp, a global technology consulting and software development company, is proud to announce that it has been officially approved as an Odoo Ready Partner . This recognition marks a significant milestone in SDLC Corp’s mission to help businesses modernize operations, improve efficiency, and scale through powerful enterprise technology solutions.As businesses increasingly seek unified platforms to manage sales, finance, inventory, human resources, manufacturing, eCommerce, and customer relationships, Odoo has emerged as a flexible and comprehensive ERP ecosystem. With its approval as an Odoo Ready Partner, SDLC Corp is now positioned to deliver structured, business-focused Odoo consultation, implementation, customization, migration, integration, training, and ongoing support services.This milestone strengthens SDLC Corp’s ability to serve startups, SMEs, and enterprises looking to replace fragmented systems with a centralized ERP platform that improves visibility, automates workflows, and supports smarter decision-making.Through this partnership, SDLC Corp will help organizations unlock the full potential of Odoo’s integrated business applications, including CRM, Sales, Accounting, Inventory, Purchase, Manufacturing, HR, Project Management, Website, eCommerce, Marketing, and more. The company’s approach focuses on understanding each client’s operational challenges, mapping business processes, and delivering tailored ERP solutions that are practical, scalable, and results-driven.SDLC Corp brings strong experience across custom software development, enterprise applications, AI, blockchain, cloud solutions, automation, and digital transformation. This cross-domain expertise enables the company to deliver Odoo implementation that go beyond standard deployment, helping clients integrate ERP with existing tools, automate business-critical workflows, and create connected digital ecosystems.The approval as an Odoo Ready Partner also reflects SDLC Corp’s continued investment in building specialized ERP capabilities and expanding its global technology service portfolio. The company sees this recognition as a strategic step toward helping businesses adopt modern ERP systems with confidence, speed, and long-term value.With rising demand for operational efficiency and real-time business intelligence, companies across industries are looking for ERP platforms that are both powerful and adaptable. Keeping this in mind SDLC Corp has also launched Odoo Apps which are available on odoo app store. SDLC Corp’s Odoo Development services are designed to address this need by enabling businesses to streamline departments, reduce manual effort, improve collaboration, and make faster, data-backed decisions.As an Odoo Ready Partner, SDLC Corp will continue to work closely with businesses across industries to deliver ERP solutions that support growth, improve productivity, and create measurable operational impact.About SDLC CorpSDLC Corp is a global technology consulting and software development company helping startups, SMEs, and enterprises build scalable digital solutions. The company provides services across custom software development, mobile and web applications, ERP implementation, AI, blockchain, cloud solutions, automation, and digital transformation. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and business impact, SDLC Corp partners with organizations to deliver technology solutions that drive growth and long-term success.

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