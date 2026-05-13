Omics Lab Services Industry Analysis Report 2026: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Omics Lab Services Market Report 2026_Segments Omics Lab Services Market Drivers & Restraints 2026_Drivers Omics Lab Services Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Omics Lab Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Omics Lab Services market to surpass $223 billion by 2030. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,335 billion by 2030, the Omics Lab Services market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Omics Lab Services Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the omics lab services market in 2030, valued at $83 billion. The market is expected to grow from $43 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of precision medicine initiatives, increasing integration of multi-omics approaches in clinical research, rising funding for large-scale genomics and proteomics projects, strong presence of advanced laboratory infrastructure and data analytics capabilities, and growing collaboration between research institutions and biotechnology firms to accelerate biomarker discovery and translational research outcomes.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Omics Lab Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the omics lab services market in 2030, valued at $74 billion. The market is expected to grow from $39 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the high concentration of biopharmaceutical R&D activities, increasing adoption of omics technologies in clinical diagnostics and disease profiling, strong venture capital investments in life sciences startups, rapid advancements in bioinformatics and data interpretation platforms, and continuous expansion of large-scale population genomics programs driving demand for specialized lab services.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Omics Lab Services Market In 2030?

The omics lab services market is segmented by type into genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and epigenomics. The proteomics market will be the largest segment of the omics lab services market segmented by type, accounting for 30% or $68 billion of the total in 2030. The proteomics market will be supported by the increasing focus on protein-level analysis for drug target identification, growing demand for advanced mass spectrometry-based workflows, rising applications in disease pathway analysis and biomarker validation, expanding use of proteomics in clinical and translational research, and continuous innovation in high-throughput protein quantification technologies.

The omics lab services market is segmented by service model into contract services, in-house services, consultative services, collaborative research, and custom solutions.

The omics lab services market is segmented by technology platform into next-generation sequencing (NGS), microarray technology, mass spectrometry, chromatography, and bioinformatics tools.

The omics lab services market is segmented by application into drug discovery, diagnostics, personalized medicine, and other applications.

The omics lab services market is segmented by end users into research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutions, and clinical laboratories.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Omics Lab Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the omics lab services market leading up to 2030 is 15%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Omics Lab Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global omics lab services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the rising adoption of precision medicine requiring detailed molecular profiling across genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics levels, strengthen the growing demand for biomarker discovery services for disease detection, prognosis, and therapeutic response monitoring, and accelerate the expansion of contract research and outsourcing activities as biopharmaceutical companies seek specialized service providers to reduce costs and accelerate project timelines across the global life sciences industry.

Rising Adoption Of Precision Medicine - The rising adoption of precision medicine is expected to become a key growth driver for the omics lab services market by 2030. Healthcare systems and research organizations are increasingly focusing on patient-specific treatment approaches that require detailed molecular profiling across genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics levels. This shift is driving demand for high-throughput omics testing services capable of generating actionable clinical insights. Additionally, the growing use of targeted therapies and companion diagnostics is further accelerating reliance on specialized laboratory services. As personalized healthcare models continue to expand, service providers are enhancing their capabilities in data interpretation and integrated analysis. As a result, the rising adoption of precision medicine is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Growing Demand For Biomarker Discovery Services - The growing demand for biomarker discovery services is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the omics lab services market by 2030. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly investing in identifying novel biomarkers for disease detection, prognosis, and therapeutic response monitoring. This is leading to higher utilization of advanced omics platforms for large-scale biological data generation and validation studies. The increasing complexity of diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders is further reinforcing the need for comprehensive biomarker profiling. Consequently, service providers are expanding their offerings to include end-to-end biomarker discovery solutions. Therefore, the growing demand for biomarker discovery services is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Contract Research And Outsourcing Activities - The expansion of contract research and outsourcing activities is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the omics lab services market by 2030. Biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing omics-based research to specialized service providers to reduce operational costs and accelerate project timelines. This trend is driving the growth of contract research organizations offering scalable and flexible omics solutions across various stages of drug development. Additionally, outsourcing enables access to advanced technologies and skilled expertise without significant capital investment. As global R&D pipelines continue to expand, demand for external omics services is expected to rise significantly. Therefore, the expansion of contract research and outsourcing activities is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Omics Lab Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the genomics market, the transcriptomics market, the proteomics market, the metabolomics market, and the epigenomics market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $114 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for integrated multi-omics analysis, rising application of omics technologies in clinical diagnostics and therapeutic development, growing need for high-resolution molecular data in disease research, expanding use of advanced analytical platforms for complex biological interpretation, and continuous advancements in high-throughput sequencing and protein analysis technologies. This momentum reflects the life sciences industry’s focus on improving disease understanding, accelerating drug discovery processes, and enabling data-driven healthcare innovations, accelerating growth across the global omics services ecosystem.

The genomics market is projected to grow by $29 billion, the transcriptomics market by $18 billion, the proteomics market by $35 billion, the metabolomics market by $16 billion, and the epigenomics market by $16 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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