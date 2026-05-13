Industrial Smart Grid Market: Future Demand and Key Trends Analysis | 2030

Industrial Smart Grid Market Segments Industrial Smart Grid Market Drivers Industrial Smart Grid Market Share

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Smart Grid Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Smart Grid market to surpass $54 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $685 billion by 2030, with Industrial Smart Grid to represent around 8% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,579 billion by 2030, the Industrial Smart Grid market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Industrial Smart Grid Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the industrial smart grid market in 2030, valued at $23 billion. The market is expected to grow from $14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization across emerging economies, increasing deployment of digital grid infrastructure to enhance energy efficiency in industrial operations, rising investments in smart manufacturing ecosystems, expansion of renewable energy integration within industrial facilities, and growing emphasis on real-time energy monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions to optimize operational performance and reduce downtime.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Industrial Smart Grid Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the industrial smart grid market in 2030, valued at $13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to large-scale adoption of industrial automation technologies, extensive modernization of legacy grid infrastructure across manufacturing clusters, increasing deployment of smart meters and grid analytics platforms, strong push toward energy-intensive industry optimization, and continuous expansion of smart industrial parks supported by digital energy management systems and intelligent distribution networks.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Industrial Smart Grid Market In 2030?

The industrial smart grid market is segmented by component type into hardware, software, and services. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the industrial smart grid market segmented by component type, accounting for 43% or $23 billion of the total in 2030. The hardware market will be supported by increasing installation of smart meters, sensors, communication devices, and control systems across industrial facilities, growing need for grid stability and fault detection equipment, rising deployment of substation automation technologies, expansion of industrial IoT-enabled devices for energy tracking, and continuous upgrades of transmission and distribution infrastructure to support high-load industrial environments.

The industrial smart grid market is segmented by deployment model into on-premise smart grid solutions, cloud-based smart grid solutions, and hybrid deployment solutions.

The industrial smart grid market is segmented by technology into advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), demand response management systems (DRMS), and distributed energy resources (DER).

The industrial smart grid market is segmented by industrial application into production and process optimization, power quality and reliability management, peak load and demand control, and integration of renewable and backup energy systems.

The industrial smart grid market is segmented by end user into manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, mining and metals, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Industrial Smart Grid Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the industrial smart grid market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Industrial Smart Grid Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global industrial smart grid market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the integration of distributed energy resources across industrial facilities, accelerate the demand for real-time energy management and AI-driven analytics, and support the expansion of industrial electrification initiatives aligned with global decarbonization targets.

Growing Integration Of Distributed Energy Resources - The growing integration of distributed energy resources is expected to become a key growth driver for the industrial smart grid market by 2030. Industrial facilities are increasingly incorporating on-site renewable energy systems such as solar, wind, and energy storage solutions to reduce dependency on centralized power generation. This shift is accelerating the need for advanced grid systems capable of managing bidirectional energy flows, ensuring grid stability, and optimizing energy dispatch across multiple sources. Smart grid technologies enable seamless coordination between distributed assets and centralized infrastructure, improving overall energy resilience. As a result, the growing integration of distributed energy resources is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Demand For Real-Time Energy Management - The rising demand for real-time energy management is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the industrial smart grid market by 2030. Industrial operators are increasingly adopting advanced analytics, monitoring platforms, and intelligent control systems to track energy consumption patterns and optimize usage dynamically. Real-time visibility into energy flows allows industries to minimize inefficiencies, reduce operational costs, and enhance decision-making capabilities. The integration of AI-driven insights and predictive analytics further strengthens energy management frameworks across industrial facilities. Consequently, the rising demand for real-time energy management is projected to contribute around 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Industrial Electrification Initiatives - The increasing industrial electrification initiatives are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the industrial smart grid market by 2030. Industries are transitioning from fossil fuel-based systems to electrified processes in order to improve sustainability, reduce carbon emissions, and align with long-term decarbonization targets. This transition is driving demand for robust smart grid infrastructure capable of handling increased electrical loads, ensuring efficient energy distribution, and supporting electrified machinery and operations. Smart grids play a critical role in enabling scalable and reliable electrification across diverse industrial sectors. Therefore, the increasing industrial electrification initiatives are projected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Industrial Smart Grid Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hardware market, the software market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $20 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising adoption of grid automation equipment, increasing deployment of advanced analytics and energy management platforms, growing demand for system integration and maintenance services, expanding investments in digital grid infrastructure, and continuous evolution of industrial IoT-enabled energy ecosystems. This momentum reflects the industrial sector’s focus on enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening grid intelligence, and enabling scalable and resilient energy networks, accelerating growth across the global industrial smart grid ecosystem.

The hardware market is projected to grow by $8 billion, the software market by $7 billion, and the services market by $5 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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