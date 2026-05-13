SHIFT ASIA Launches AI-Driven Development & Testing Service That Cuts Software Delivery Time by Up to 90%

SHIFT ASIA Reinvented Software Delivery

Proprietary multi-agent AI framework enables enterprise-grade speed and quality - completing in a single day what traditionally takes weeks.

By navigating AI agents across the entire development and testing lifecycle, we can deliver in a day what used to take weeks, with zero compromise on reliability.” — SUZUKI NOBUHIKO

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHIFT ASIA, a leading software development and quality assurance company headquartered in Vietnam, today announced the launch of its AI-Driven Development & Testing service, a breakthrough solution that radically accelerates every phase of the software delivery lifecycle, from requirements to release, reducing overall project timelines by up to 90%.

Unlike traditional AI coding assistants that support individual tasks, SHIFT ASIA's service utilizes a collaborative network of AI agents, each designed for a specific function, that work independently throughout requirements definition, architecture design, implementation, testing, and bug fixing. This results in a smoothly integrated process that removes the obstacles and delays in handoffs that have historically troubled conventional development and QA teams.

“What used to take 17 days now takes 1. And we delivered it with zero critical defects.”

Proven in Production: Real Results from a Client Engagement

The capability is not theoretical. In a recent project adding new features to an existing production system, SHIFT ASIA applied its AI-driven approach and delivered results that redefine enterprise software delivery speed:

- Traditional approach (human-led): Approximately 17 days from requirements through testing and bug fixes

- AI-Driven approach (SHIFT ASIA): Same scope completed in approximately 1 day

- Quality outcome: Zero critical bugs and zero calculation errors. Only minor UI refinements were required before client acceptance testing was completed

For businesses where speed-to-market is a competitive advantage, the implications are significant: faster delivery timelines compress the gap between idea and revenue-generating product, directly improving project ROI without compromising the quality that enterprise clients demand.

How It Works: The Multi-Agent Architecture Behind the Breakthrough

At the core of this service is SHIFT ASIA's built AI-driven development and testing framework, a system in which multiple AI agents, each with distinct roles and capabilities, operate autonomously in concert:

1. End-to-End SDLC Coverage

From upstream requirements and system design through coding, test design, test execution, and defect resolution, AI agents take ownership of each phase, minimizing human intervention while maintaining full traceability and accountability across the pipeline. This is not partial AI augmentation. It is AI-native software delivery.

2. Quality-First by Design:

SHIFT ASIA is a subsidiary of SHIFT Inc., which is Japan's leading software quality assurance company. The practical development and testing methodologies gained from SHIFT ASIA's projects, along with SHIFT Group's proprietary quality assurance frameworks, are directly integrated into the skill sets of the AI agents. This institutional knowledge prevents the inconsistency and quality variance that plague generic AI-generated code, ensuring comprehensive design coverage and production-ready implementations that meet enterprise standards.

3. Seamless Dev-QA Integration

One of the most persistent sources of project delay in traditional software delivery is the disconnect between development and QA teams — a structural gap that generates costly rework cycles and missed deadlines. SHIFT ASIA's AI-driven framework bridges this gap by design, treating development and testing as a single, continuous, AI-orchestrated workflow rather than sequential handoffs.

Why This Matters Now

AI adoption in software development has accelerated rapidly, but most organizations capture only a fraction of the available productivity gains by applying AI to isolated coding tasks. SHIFT ASIA’s approach represents the next evolution, applying AI systematically across the full lifecycle to achieve compounding efficiency. For enterprises pursuing digital transformation, projects that previously required weeks of multi-team coordination can now be executed in a fraction of the time, unlocking new levels of agility and technology return on investment.

Looking Ahead

SHIFT ASIA intends to expand deployment of its multi-agent framework across a broader range of client engagements, progressively transforming its own internal development and testing operations into fully AI-native processes. The company is actively working with clients across Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the United States to identify new domains where AI-driven development can accelerate time-to-value.

About SHIFT ASIA

SHIFT ASIA CO., LTD. is a software development and quality assurance company established in 2016 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, as the international arm of SHIFT Inc. Combining SHIFT Group’s deep QA expertise with highly skilled Vietnamese engineering talent, SHIFT ASIA delivers high-quality development and testing services to clients globally, with an uncompromising focus on quality at every stage of the software lifecycle.

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