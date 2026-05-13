Industry Veterans Launch Elevate Exhibits: A New Standard for Turnkey Trade Show Success

Elevate Exhibits The Elevate Exhibits Team

Founded by John Mendoza, Tina Stanton, and Leah Mendoza, the new firm brings 40+ years of combined experience and 1,000+ activations to brands nationwide.

We combine decades of experience with a modern, client-first mindset to create exhibit experiences that are seamless, strategic, and memorable.” — John Mendoza, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A seasoned leadership team of trade show and event professionals today announced the official launch of Elevate Exhibits , a high-touch, full-service exhibit partner built to bridge the gap between brand vision and show-floor execution. Founded by industry veterans John Mendoza, Tina Stanton, and Leah Mendoza, Elevate Exhibits is now accepting client partnerships for the 2026 event season and beyond.The launch represents more than the start of a new company — it is the realization of a shared vision shaped through decades of industry experience, trusted partnerships, and a passion for exceptional client service. After years of leading successful projects at a prominent national exhibit house, the founding team identified a growing need within the industry for a more transparent, responsive, and hands-on approach to exhibit management.Built on over 40 years of combined experience and more than 1,000 successful exhibit activations, Elevate Exhibits combines strategic creativity, operational expertise, and elite-level service to help brands show up powerfully in the physical world."After years of working at the highest levels of the exhibit industry, we realized clients value more than just the structure itself — they value the peace of mind that comes from a seamless partnership and a team they can trust," said Tina Stanton, Co-Founder and Chief Client Officer. "We founded Elevate Exhibits to operate as a true extension of our clients' teams, delivering transparent communication, thoughtful strategy, and flawless execution from concept through show floor."Elevate Exhibits offers turnkey exhibit and experiential solutions including custom trade show environments , exhibit rentals, brand activations, logistics coordination, installation and dismantle services, on-site supervision, and post-show support. Leveraging a nationwide network of fabrication and production partners, the company supports events across major convention markets including San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Las Vegas.At Elevate Exhibits, bringing visions to life is at the core of everything we do. As we bring our own vision to life through the launch, we look forward to helping brands create seamless, high-impact exhibit experiences built on trust, transparency, and elite-level service."We are inviting corporations, marketing teams, and event professionals to rethink what they expect from an exhibit partner," said Leah Mendoza,Co-Founder & Chief Experience Officer (CXO). "If you're looking for a team that is just as invested in your event's success as you are, we're ready to help bring your vision to life."About Elevate Exhibits:Elevate Exhibits is a high-touch, full-service exhibit partner delivering turnkey trade show environments, brand activations, and experiential solutions nationwide. Backed by over 40 years of combined industry experience, the company is built on a foundation of trust, transparency, strategic collaboration, and elite-level service — helping brands create meaningful connections through seamless execution from concept to show floor.

Elevate Exhibits share why they launched the company, what sets the team apart, and their commitment to elite-level client service.

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